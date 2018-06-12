RECENT ARRESTS
• Shayla Harrison, 37, was charged with terroristic threats. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Lenae Williams, 31, was charged with first degree forgery. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Anthony King, 28, was charged with trafficking heroin. Bond was denied.
• Jontravious Kimbrough, 20, was charged with entering auto. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Richard Barber, 39, was charged with felony escape. Bond was denied.
• Andrew Hill, 33, was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Jason Pimental, 40, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,000.
• John McPherson, 49, was charged with criminal trespass-damage FVA and criminal trespass-enter. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Sultan Adulhaqq, 21, was charged with driving without a license on person and speeding 75/55. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Casandra Wheeler, 41, was charged with possession of meth and expired tag. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Ken Lewis, 48, was charged with possession of tools to commit a crime, aggravated stalking and criminal trespass. No bond was listed.
• Marquez Carr, 25, was charged with first degree forgery. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Nicholas Barone, 30, was charged with possession of meth and misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Luke Bennett, 31, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Orlando Escanio-Robles, 37, was charged with DUI, suspended license, failure to maintain lane, driving on a divided highway and failure to obey traffic light. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Willie Caffey, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Donna Stephens, 55, was charged with possession of meth with intent and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $8,500.
• Rachel Cebada-Perez, 47, was charged with possession of schedule IV substances and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Imani Sinkler, 23, was charged with riot in a penal institution and obstruction. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Mary Lessley, 56, was charged with public drunkenness and obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Brittany Pezzano, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Miguel Childs, 20, was charged with simple battery on law enforcement officers. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Christopher Bagwell, 34, was charged with entering auto. Bond was denied.
• Joseph Bowen, 38, was charged with entering auto, theft by taking motor vehicle and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Russell Neal, 50, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and crossing jail guard lines with drugs. Bond was denied.
• Geoffrey Goodbread, 30, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Chris Walker, 24, was charged with possession of schedule IV substances, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. No bond was listed.
• Sherman Brown, 60, was charged with criminal trespass. No bond was listed.
• Terronnie Scott, 36, was charged with felony driving on a suspended license and expired tag. Bond was set at $5,500.
