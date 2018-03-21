RECENT ARRESTS
• Ronaland Byrdsong, 38, was charged with simple assault under the Family Violence Act and criminal trespassing under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Amy Harris, 46, was charged with burglary. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Chyrstal Williams, 45, was charged with driving on a suspended license, fleeing/attempting to elude, and felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Rachel Cannadate, 26, was charged with possession of Schedule II and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Akeem Young, 27, was charged with aggravated stalking, burglary, battery under the Family Violence Act, criminal trespassing, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. Bond was denied.
• Willie Weldon, 22, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Gary George, 40, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jason Gates, 39, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Amiri Cook, 22, was charged with the sale of marijuana. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Joseph Degannes, 34, was charged with possession of Schedule IV, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, DUI, open container, stop sign violation, and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $7,000.
• James Hill, 49, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Santravious Smith, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Samuel Edmonds, 19, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Clemon Simpson, 57, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Adrian Andrews, 39, was charged with felony deposit account fraud and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Jason Riley, 38, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and an improper U-Turn. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Rolanda Gaspar, 23, was charged with DUI, open container, and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Keyunni Adderly, 20, was charged with felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was denied.
• Sheniquwa Hill, 23, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Alicia Durant, 27, was charged with possession of Schedule II and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Stacy Ingland, 54, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Bryan Holloway, 45, was charged with sexual exploitation of children. Bond was denied.
• Jonathan Okelly, 37, was charged with sexual exploitation of children. Bond was denied.
• Daishawn Dixon-Mitchell, 25, was charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, simple battery under the Family Violence, and two counts of cruelty to children. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Walter McClellan, 33, was charged with possession of Schedule I. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Marcus Freeman, 25, was charged with possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Michael Bacon, 33, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, giving a false name/date of birth, and windshield violation. Bond was denied.
• James Cooper, 51, was charged with harassing phone calls. Bond was denied.
• Jimmy Bilbrey, 29, was charged with driving on a suspended license and a window tint violation. Bond was set at $2,000.
• James Armstrong, 53, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Sharie Molton, 26, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Brandy Beddingfield, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Angela Duvall, 59, was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jamie Wilson, 37, was charged with theft by taking and criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $3,000.
• James Sell, 29, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and felony terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Glenaj Washington, 23, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and a red light violation. Bond was set at $3,500.
