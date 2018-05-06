A developer who proposed building a rock quarry west of downtown Douglasville was back before the Douglasville City Council at Thursday’s work session proposing a related business.
Bart Boyd is asking the council to approve a development plan for a Portable Rock Crushing Plant on about 10 acres of a 152-acre site along West Strickland Street at South Flat Rock Road.
The city council is expected to vote the development plan at Monday’s regular voting meeting.
Boyd, his attorney and other representatives, were present Thursday to make the case for the rock crushing plant, while several citizens came out against the project.
While the proposed rock crushing plant wouldn’t involve mining or blasting like with a quarry, Boyd said the two grinders planned for the site “might be as loud as a quarry” depending on the material. He said grinding something like clay would be less noisy.
He noted that “earthen” materials such as “clay, dirts, stone, that type of material” would be transported to the plant and manufactured into a “construction fill type of product.”
Boyd gave as an example tunnels that are drilled for sewer and stormwater expansion; he said that process creates byproducts. Those byproducts would be trucked to the rock crushing plant in Douglasville, manufactured and then trucked out.
Mayor Rochelle Robinson asked about pollution. Boyd said he would comply with rules set by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division that the rock crushing plant would fall under.
Councilman Mark Adams, who chairs the planning and development committee overseeing the development plan, asked about truck traffic. Boyd said it would be less than the traffic from the proposed quarry on the site, which was defeated when the council voted against a Special Land Use Permit for that project early last year. Boyd said he was open to using the nearby railroad tracks to transport materials in and out of the facility.
Boyd submitted the development plan application on April 18. Aaron Ruffin, acting Developmental Services Director for the city, told the council that the plan was vetted by city staff and that it meets all requirements in the city’s code.
Ruffin also established that unlike with the quarry, where a Special Land Use Permit was required to be given by the council, the development plan being submitted for the rock crushing plant is before the council now because “all development plans go through the council.”
Atlanta attorney Doug Dillard spoke Thursday on behalf of Boyd. He stressed early in his presentation that the rock crushing plant was separate from the quarry.
“This is not about a quarry,” Dillard told the council. “I want that to be very clear. That issue is being handled elsewhere.”
He then spoke about the city’s development code and told the council the plans for the rock crushing plant comply with that code.
“Once we comply with what you say we’ve got do for this type of facility in Douglas County, then you have no discretion,” Dillard told the council. “That’s what we say. We’ve got a right to have this processing plant because it is clearly defined in your ordinance.”
Councilman Mike Miller, who is a local attorney, drew a distinction between Boyd’s request for a SLUP for the quarry and the current development plan the council is being asked to OK Monday.
“This is much different from the first application where we as a city council could say, ‘No, you’re not going to use that for the purported purpose.’ This is different than that situation,” Miller said. “We are saying that you are building and the development plan meets our specifications and the use is already provided for under the law. … I just want to make it clear that what we vote on is the development plan, not the use of the property.”
Councilman Terry Miller voiced his frustration that the development plan issue was before the council given that “essentially we are a rubber stamp.”
“If they’re 100 percent in compliance, and we have no option to vote against it, then what’s the point,” Terry Miller said.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal pointed out the rock crushing plant would be built on the southeast portion of the land “as far as you can get from residents on North Baggett Road and still be on this property.” Segal added it would also be far from the Bible camp nearby.
Curtis Shipley, one of the leaders of the citizens against Boyd’s proposed rock quarry last year, told the council he believes the city staff is wrong in saying the development plan meets code.
Shipley cited the Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) code used by the federal government to classify industries. Shipley told the council granite is not allowed under the SIC used in the application.
Beth Johnson told the council citizens had hired attorney Frank Jenkins to represent them in opposing the plan.
Johnson reiterated Shipley’s contention that the plan does not meat SIC code, and said it also doesn’t meet the city of Douglasville regulations and that the property can’t be disturbed because it is part of a conservation use plan.
Other citizens spoke, one asking the council to remove mining and quarries from its ordinances altogether, and another raising concerns about the rock crushing plant expanding, which Boyd said could happen if the business grows.
Dillard responded to the SIC code issue raised by Shipley and Johnson. He said the language says “stone” but doesn’t specify “diamonds, emeralds” or other stones such as granite.
“Stone is a generic term in the ordinance,” Dillard said.
Councilman Chris Watts asked Dillard about Johnson’s assertion that the land can’t be disturbed because of it’s conservation status.
Dillard said conservation plans are usually 10 years and the developer might have to pay to get out of the plan.
“Whatever we’ve got to do, we’ll do,” Dillard said.
