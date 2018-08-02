Several days of rain plus the 60 percent chance of even more rain this week has delayed the resurfacing of Rose Avenue, according to Greg Roberts, director of maintenance and sanitation for the city of Douglasville.
The repaving project began the week of June 25, he said, and while paving was completed in The Fairways, there remains two to three days of work in good weather to wrap up the paving on Rose Avenue, according to Roberts.
“Currently, the surface has been milled,” he said, “and the road is definitely passable. I’m disappointed we haven’t gotten it done before school starts next week.”
He said that Rose Avenue is a winding and hilly road and they didn’t want to pave portions and leave portions undone, but the weather has not been cooperative.
Moderate rainfall events, on the other hand, will generally require the paving project to be postponed. Steady downpours will cool the asphalt mix and make proper compaction extremely difficult to obtain.
He said that bright sunshine and warm temperatures are ideal for paving a road. Roberts explained that there are a lot of shady spots on Rose Avenue, so even when it has rained the night before, it would be several hours before the sunshine could seep in and dry the shaded street enough to began laying hot mix asphalt.
Rain will cool the hot asphalt mixture and make proper compaction difficult to obtain.
“Doing hot mix asphalt in rain is scrap,” Roberts. “It cools too quickly.”
