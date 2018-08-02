Late last year, the Villa Rica City Council took a political risk and voted to increase the rates that city residents pay for water, sewer and sanitation services.
Five months after those rates went into effect, the risk appears to have paid off. Reports issued at each successive monthly council meeting have shown a steady improvement in the rocky financial picture that prompted the rate increases in the first place.
The city is still losing money in its water-sewer “enterprise fund,” but at a sharply less rate than in the past. And the fund’s cash reserve, which was $744,000 in the red at the end of May 2017, is now $1.4 million in the black.
But the sanitation-solid waste enterprise fund is a different story. Its loss is even further in the red than it was this time last year. City officials give two reasons: an increase in tipping fees charged by the Douglas County landfill, and, according to City Manager Tom Barber, “rampant abuse” by contractors leaving their trash at curbsides to be picked up by city crews.
As Villa Rica officials begin setting their 2019-20 fiscal budget in the coming weeks, another round of rate increases will be in the picture. How that will play with city residents will depend on how well last year’s increases continue to pay off.
A dire financial picture
In February 2017, the city council met in a work session and was given a dire picture of Villa Rica’s financial posture.
Council members were told that the city’s water, sewer and sanitation services were costing more to run than they earned. These services are supposed to run like a business; generating revenues to pay all their operating costs. That is why they are called “enterprise funds.”
But the two enterprise funds were not only losing money, they were whittling away their cash reserves. Council members were told that without some adjustment to the rates charged for the services, the city would be deeply in the red by 2022.
The council members were told the rates charged for these services were too low, and this was causing three major problems:
One, the city could not create enough water to meet its needs. Instead, it relied on purchases from the Carroll County Water Authority to make up the demand. That situation was only going to get more expensive since the County planned to raise its own rates charged to cities.
Second, the income shortfall in the water-sewer fund was exacerbating the city’s debt. The city was (and still is) obligated to pay back a $39 million bond that built its wastewater treatment plant. Payments on that bond, to be paid off in 2039, are set to increase each year, with a $460,000 jump in payments between 2019 and 2020.
Third, the company that picks up household garbage had been raising the rate it charged the city, while the city kept the residents’ rate the same. And not all the residents were paying for picking up solid waste, like tree limbs and other material, although the city was picking it up anyway.
In November, the city launched an aggressive plan to improve its financial posture by 2020, beginning with a new budget and a new fiscal year. A key part to that budget was an increase in rates charged for all city utilities.
Those rates went into effect in February, the first of a planned three-year cycle of rate hikes.
Putting a dent in the problem
On July 10, during the council’s regular monthly meeting, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Hefty presented a financial update that showed the impact of those new rates on city finances.
The key highlight in that report is that the loss of income for the water-sewer service has been dramatically cut.
Its still losing money, but the rate of the financial hemorrhage has been reduced by 37 percent. At the end of May 2017, the loss was $669,020; for the same period in 2018, the loss stands at $420,117.
What’s more, the cash reserves for the water-sewer enterprise fund have switched from loss to gain. In May 2017, the fund was $744,575 in the red; during the same time this year, the cash had erased that debt and stood at $1.4 million in the black.
These reductions are not all attributable to the new water rates. There has been some investment of SPLOST revenue to trim the city’s bond debt. Also, the city has dramatically reduced the amount of water it has to buy from Carroll County, due to plenty of rain and efforts by the city’s Public Works Department to upgrade its system.
Nevertheless, the rate increases have put a sizeable dent in the problem that was presented to the council more than a year before.
The loss in the sanitation-solid waste fund, however, has not improved. Between May 2017 and May of this year, the loss has increased from $111,908 to $144,896. And the cash reserves have also gone deeper into the red, rising from $316,913 in May 2017, to $437,280 two months ago.
Hefty identified two sources for the continued loss. First, Douglas County, whose landfill the city uses, has substantially raised its tipping fee — by nearly 100 percent.
Also, Hefty said, the salaries of three employees had previously been charged to another city account. Re-aligning those salaries into the solid waste department impacted its budget.
But there’s another problem, which City Manager Barber said was the unanticipated abuse of the city’s waste pickup service.
Because the new rate system requires all residents to pay for sanitation services, those residents have used the service more often. But this means that landscape contractors, home remodelers, and others have been piling their debris on the sidewalks. City crews pick the debris up and take it to the expensive landfill.
“The amount of solid waste that we’re picking up has maybe quadrupled or something since we started charging for it,” Barber told council members. “But because there are no limits to it, what we’re seeing is rampant contractor abuse that we don’t have a way of controlling. “
Barber told the council members that he and city staff have a potential solution to this problem, which will be presented as the 2019 budget is hammered out.
Financial picture improving
The budget process is already underway, and the council has already met with city staff to plan spending priorities for 2019-20.
The budget that the city adopted last year was for eight months in 2018 and will expire on Sept. 30. Previously, the city’s fiscal year coincided with the calendar year, but the new budget will track a new fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
It is already certain that a new round of rate increases will be part of that budget; city officials signaled as much during last year’s budget process. How well those hikes are received will likely depend on how well the city finances are improving.
And the finances do appear to be improving. During each of the financial updates presented at monthly council meetings this year, there have been positive signs.
The most recent report, presented on July 10, shows that the city now has $8.7 million in the bank, an increase over the $6.1 million cash reserve from the same period in 2017.
The rate of collections in hotel-motel tax revenues has increased, thanks to the city hiring a specialized company to enforce collections. The city has so far collected $100,281 in revenues this year, compared to $60,000 over the same time in 2017.
And the city has saved more than a quarter-million dollars by providing its own insurance coverage for its 152 employees.
Between October 2016 and May 2017, the city paid $901,736 to United Healthcare. But since the city began a limited self-insurance program, paying only some administration fees and picking up claims for employees, the city has spent $639,756; a savings of $261,980 — cash that the city is free to use for any purpose.
