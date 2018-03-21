Ray named Chamber president and CEO

The Douglas County Chamber Board of Directors announced Tuesday the official appointment of Sara Ray as the president and CEO of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves as vice president of the Douglas County Chamber and has been with the organization for eight years. Ray becomes president and CEO on April 1, 2018, when current Douglas County Chamber President & CEO Kali Boatright moves to her new position as CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
“The Board of Directors is excited to have Sara officially in place as the new President & CEO,” said Kara Pearson, 2018 Chair of the Board and Vice President of Finance for GreyStone Power. “While we are sad to see Kali go, our members are gaining a true asset in Sara and her unique strengths that she brings to the organization. We look forward to an exciting future as she leads the Chamber into our next chapter.”
“I appreciate the confidence of the Chamber Board and am extremely excited to take the Douglas County Chamber and our members to the next level,” said Ray. “I am looking forward to working with Douglasville and Douglas County leadership to ensure our community continues to grow successfully.”
Ray currently administers the Douglas County Chamber Foundation including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas and the new AMP’d young professionals group. She also leads the Chamber’s Small Business Initiatives including the Small Business Committee, Small Business Sustainability Program and Small Business of the Year. Ray also supervises both marketing and events for the organization.
Ray is a graduate of the US Chamber Institute for Organizational Management and has served as Communications Chair for the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. In addition, she is actively engaged in her community as a founding member of Douglasville Young Gamechangers, a member of the Junior League of Douglas County and an active participant of initiatives with the Douglas County School system.
