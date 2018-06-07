RECENT ARRESTS
• Tearani Owens, 17, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jillian Trotter, 31, was charged with possession of heroin. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Camalia Jackson, 35, was charged with felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Patricia Gray, 20, was charged with first degree forgery, theft by deception and driving on a suspended license. Bond was denied.
• Marissa Jones, 24, was charged with second degree criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joscelin Beacham, 25, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Caitlin Engler, 24, was charged with no tag, no insurance and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied on the VOP charge and set at $1,500 on the other charges.
• Megan Rodriguez, 26, was charged with DUI, hit and run with injuries, failure to maintain lane and felony obstruction. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Curtis Dillard, 17, was charged with armed robbery. Bond was denied.
• Hassan Khan, 31, was charged with simple assault-FVA, battery-FVA and three counts of simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Elijah Adams, 22, was charged with simple battery-FVA and obstruction 911 call. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Nathan Regish, 18, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Curtis Butler, 18, was charged with entering auto, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and loitering and prowling. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Morgan Francis, 20, was charged with two counts of second degree forgery. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Cameron Betton, 30, was charged with giving false name/DOB, affray and failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Carl McElroy, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied for the VOP charge and set at $1,000 for the marijuana charge.
• Reginald Thomas, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Wade Nichols, 19, was charged with felony theft by taking. No bond was listed.
• Pierreron Rodolph, 29, was charged with giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Stephen Penn, 40, was charged with false report of a crime, hit and run, DUI, failure to maintain lane and no insurance. Bond was set at $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.