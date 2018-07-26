Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July. Still, there continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types, especially type O, to give now to address a severe blood shortage.
Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and right now there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of blood to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.
"Patients don't get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day," said Nick Gehrig, communications executive, Red Cross Blood Services. "We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven't rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today."
There is a particular need for type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It's what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.
In thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 26-Aug. 25
JULY 26
Carrollton
7/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ra-Lin and Associates. Inc., 101 Parkwood Circle
Acworth
7/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cabela's of Acworth, 152 Northpoint Parkway
Marietta
7/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Douglasville
7/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hunter Park Community Center, 8830 Gurley Rd.
Dallas
7/26/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Paulding Chamber of Commerce, 455 Jimmy Campbell Pkwy.
JULY 27
Kennesaw
7/27/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Iglesia Senda de Restauración, 1370 Lockhart Drive NW
Marietta
7/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Newnan
7/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., JCPenny, 341 Newnan Crossing Bypass
JULY 30
Villa Rica
7/30/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Ryze Fitness, 753 Industrial Blvd.
Austell
7/30/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., LA Fitness-Austell, 3999 Austell Rd, Suite 101
Marietta
7/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Smyrna
7/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fortis College, 2140 S Cobb Dr
Dallas
7/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., In Memory of Cpl. Sam Driskell - Senior Citizens Center, 54 Industrial Way North
JULY 31
Temple
7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bleed to Help Save Lives/Temple High School, 589 Sage Street
Marietta
7/31/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Sharpsburg
7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bodyplex Sharpsburg, 60 Thomas Grace Annex Lane
Douglasville
7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tributary, 3240 Bakewell Street
Hiram
7/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellstar Paulding Hospital, 2518 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
Aug. 1
Carrollton
8/1/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A 00829, 1316 Hwy 27 South
Marietta
8/1/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Smyrna
8/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Smyrna, 1275 Church Street SE
Aug. 2
Carrollton
8/2/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chick-Fil-A Carrollton, 1156 Bankhead Highway
Marietta
8/2/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Spring Rd.
8/2/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Powder Springs
8/2/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway
Newnan
8/2/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Asa M. Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave
Aug. 3
Temple
8/3/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Temple United Methodist Church, 24 Carrollton Street
Marietta
8/3/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Newnan
8/3/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Onelife Fitness Newnan, 460 Newnan Crossing Byp
Aug. 4
Marietta
8/4/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Aug. 5
Marietta
8/5/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Douglasville
8/5/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 4401 Prestley Mill Rd
Aug. 6
Marietta
8/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Powder Springs
8/6/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dairy Queen Powder Springs, 3913 Austell Powder Springs Road
8/6/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road
Senoia
8/6/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Senoia United Methodist Church, 229 Bridge Street
Aug. 7
Marietta
8/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street
8/7/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Newnan
8/7/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossroads Church, 2564 Sharpsburg-McCollum Road
Aug. 8
Marietta
8/8/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/8/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road
Aug. 9
Marietta
8/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Powder Springs
8/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road
Aug. 10
Atlanta
8/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., CTG Comprehensive Tech Group, 2030 Powers Ferry Rd., Suite 190
Kennesaw
8/10/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meyerhardt Lodge F & AM, 1801 Big Shanty Drive
Marietta
8/10/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bruster's Ice Cream, 3795 Due West Rd. NW
Aug. 11
Marietta
8/11/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Aug. 12
Marietta
8/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Greater Community Cogic, 406 Roswell Street
Aug. 13
Marietta
8/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bruster's Ice Cream, 3735 Trickum Rd.
Bremen
8/13/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Higgins General Hospital Bremen, 200 Allen Memorial Drive
Dallas
8/13/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dallas Public Library, 1010 Memorial Drive
Hiram
8/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., WellStar Paulding Hospital, 2518 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
Aug. 14
Carrollton
8/14/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Carrollton First Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St.
Marietta
8/14/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Aug. 15
Carrollton
8/15/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Point Baptist Church, 1400 Cedar St.
Marietta
8/15/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Douglasville
8/15/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., WellStar Douglas Hospital B Building, 8954 Hospital Drive
Aug. 16
Marietta
8/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Aug. 17
Bowdon
8/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bowdon High School, 504 West College Street
Marietta
8/17/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/17/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive
Aug. 18
Marietta
8/18/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/18/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 176 Sandtown Rd.
Aug. 19
Acworth
8/19/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle
Austell
8/19/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy.
Marietta
8/19/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Aug. 20
Villa Rica
8/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fullerville Baptist Church, 423 Old Town Rd.
Marietta
8/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Aug. 21
Villa Rica
8/21/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Xpress Fitness, 48 Community Square Blvd.
Acworth
8/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Blvd.
Marietta
8/21/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/21/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Catherine's Episcopal, 571 Holt Road
Dallas
8/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wellstar Nursing and Rehab, 600 West Memorial Drive
Aug. 22
Kennesaw
8/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ravine I, 245 Town Park Drive
8/22/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Kennesaw, 4680 Hadaway Road
Marietta
8/22/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Aug. 23
Marietta
8/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Douglasville
8/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hunter Park Community Center, 8830 Gurley Rd.
Bremen
8/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bremen High School, 504 Georgia Ave.
Dallas
8/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 3264 Villa Rica Highway
Aug. 24
Carrollton
8/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tanner Medical Center, 705 Dixie St.
Marietta
8/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Newnan
8/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kroger, 48 Bullsboro Drive
Hiram
8/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Season Church, 4457 Atlanta Hwy
Aug. 25
Marietta
8/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
