Regal Arbor Place Stadium 18 and IMAX at 6600 Douglas Boulevard is participating in Regal's Summer Movie Express.
Admission to the Summer Movie Express is only $1. Tickets are available for purchase at the box office and all movies in most locations start at 10 a.m. Check with your theater for exact show times. Each week both movies play on both days. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute. The series began May 29 and runs through July 25.
"For just $1, moviegoers of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express for unbeatable entertainment throughout the summer where they can see great movies like Despicable Me 2, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and more," said Ken Thewes, chief marketing officer at Regal. "What better way to be entertained and spend quality time with each other than at your local Regal Cinemas."
Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of movie going in each new generation. This year's Summer Movie Express program will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at participating theaters and feature a fantastic lineup of "G" and "PG" movies.
The following is a list of movies coming up:
Week 5
Tuesday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 27
Both movies play on both days
• Despicable Me 2
• How to Train Your Dragon 2
Week 6
Tuesday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 4
Both movies play on both days
• The Lego Movie
• Alvin and the Chipmunks
Week 7
Tuesday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 11
Both movies play on both days
• Sing
• The Peanuts Movie
Week 8
Tuesday, July 17 to Wednesday, July 18
Both movies play on both days
• The LEGO Ninjago Movie
• Ferdinand
Week 9
Tuesday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 25
Both movies play on both days
• The Secret Life of Pets
• Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
