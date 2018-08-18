Registration open for Google's 5th Georgia Gravity Games

Registration is now open for the 2018 Georgia Gravity Games, a gravity-only car race competition sponsored by Google, Georgia Tech and the City of Douglasville. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in downtown Douglasville.
Registration is open to all, and the event is open to the public. The registration deadline is Oct. 19, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Students, teachers and individuals can register at http://www.gagravitygames.com.
Gravity Games is designed to encourage Georgia’s K-12 students to build gravity-powered cars using STEM-related skills and concepts they learn inside the classroom. Over the past four years, the Georgia Gravity Games has attracted thousands of visitors to Douglas County, which is home to one of Google’s global data centers.
This year’s competition will feature three divisions, which are determined based on the method of car construction. The divisions are: kits, engineered and autonomous.
The event is open to spectators who will have the opportunity to watch the competition, enjoy local food vendors and experience Science Street, an engaging STEM exhibit showcasing scientific concepts with hands-on activities presented by students and organizations from across the state.
