Remains believed to be those of a beloved Douglas County teacher who went missing three years ago were found along Interstate 20 late Wednesday night, according to officials.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said authorities can “pretty conclusively” say the remains are those of Larry Bolen, an Alexander High School English teacher who went missing May 8, 2015. Bolen was 62 at the time of his disappearance and weeks away from retirement.
Hambrick said the identification is based on evidence found at the scene with the remains along I-20 a mile west of Highway 5 on the eastbound side of the interstate.
Two teens were walking through the woods late Wednesday night after dark and found what they believed to be human remains, Hambrick said. The sheriff’s office secured the scene Wednesday night and started working at daylight Thursday to recover evidence at the scene.
Hambrick said he would not elaborate on the personal items found, but that they alone gave the sheriff’s office confidence the remains were those of Bolen.
Hambrick said some of Bolen’s family had been notified Thursday, but he wasn’t sure which family members or what was said.
Hambrick said the remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab. He said he didn’t know how long the remains might have been where they were found.
“To be honest, the evidence that we’ve located is pretty conclusive,” Hambrick said. “So if they (GBI) review our evidence, they may not do DNA testing. They may agree. But we give them the option and the opportunity to do that. They will be sent to the GBI — last investigative update I have — and then let them make a decision what they do from there. “
Hambrick said the sheriff’s office has no reason to believe foul play was involved in part because of the way Bolen disappeared.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North released a statement Thursday afternoon on the discovery of Bolen's remains.
"On behalf of Douglas County Schools, we are profoundly saddened by the recent discovery of the remains of Larry Bolen," North wrote. "Mr. Bolen was a dedicated teacher and greatly loved by students and staff. For nearly three decades, Mr. Bolen served the Douglas County School System with passion and pride. He began his Douglas County teaching career in 1987 as an English language Arts teacher at Lithia Springs High School then later transferred to Alexander High School. While at Lithia Springs, his unwavering commitment to teaching earned him the title of Teacher of the Year for the school. The Douglas County School System extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Bolen."
Bolen left home without his cellphone or heart medication and his family last heard from him Friday, May 8, 2015.
Former Sheriff Phil Miller said at the time the last activity on Bolen’s credit card was breakfast at Chick-fil-A on Highway 5 Saturday morning, May 9, 2015.
“To our knowledge, that’s the last transaction he had period,” Miller said at the time. “We’ve got the video of him at Chick-fil-A and we’ve checked the videos of all the area stores.”
His car, a green 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan, was found less than a week later at Hunter Park. A park supervisor called it into the sheriff’s office Thursday evening, May 18, 2015.
A search of the park after Bolen’s van was found didn’t turn up anything.
“We know he walked away from his vehicle (at Hunter Park) willingly, although I can’t tell you his state of mind at the time,” Hambrick said Thursday.
Hambrick acknowledged that it is logical to think Bolen left Hunter Park that Saturday nearly three years ago and started walking down toward Interstate 20, dying where he was found Tuesday. But he said there’s “no way to ever confirm” that.
The sheriff’s office conducted a thorough search of Hunter Park and the woods around it in February of 2016, with 60-80 officers including K-9 teams and officers from the Douglasville Police Department and other agencies.The search was done in February because the foliage thinned during the winter. No evidence of Bolen was found.
When Bolen’s van was initially discovered at Hunter Park, former Sheriff Miller said, “We’ve went over the car with a fine tooth comb. We’ve had divers in the lake at Hunter Park (and) we’ve had cadaver dogs and deputies searching that entire area around the park and further. … We haven’t found anything at all. … We’ve checked everything that we know to check and we’ve come up with nothing so far, but we will never quit looking for him.”
Facebook groups were set up to share information about Bolen, with former students and others who knew and loved him hoping to find him alive. While Hambrick admits it was a long three years for everyone involved, Wednesday’s discovery along I-20 brings the case to an end.
“We’re glad that the family is going to be able to find closure now,” Hambrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.