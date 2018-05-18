ATLANTA
State Representative Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, today announced that Paulding County native Caleb Lee Hutchinson was named to the "American Idol" 2018 Top 3 on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
"We are extremely proud of South Paulding High School's Caleb Lee Hutchinson," said Rep. Gravley. "My wife Heather and I have allowed our three girls to stay up past bedtime to cheer for Caleb on the show. We've cast our votes and look forward to supporting him in the finals. He's made Paulding County and Georgia very proud."
Paulding County hosted a parade in Hutchinson's honor Tuesday ahead of his competition in the final round of "American Idol" 2018 on Sunday.
