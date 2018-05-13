State Rep. Micah Gravley sat with the parents and constituents from House District 67 on Monday, May 7, watching the final game of the season go into extra innings.
The 10-and-under Winston Bulldogs and Stingers were tied at 6 runs each.
"It was a great game and I enjoyed watching the guys play with everything they had that night," said Gravley, a Douglasville Republican whose district covers parts of west Douglas and south Paulding counties.
Monday night's game marked the end of the regular season at Winston Park as they prepare for All-Star tournaments with teams across the county and local region.
"I grew up playing Little League ball and spent many summer days at the ballpark," Gravley said. "I was fortunate enough to play travel ball, high school and some in college before an on-field injury prohibited me from continuing to play. I love the game of baseball. I always have."
For the past two years, Gravley and other county leaders have been invited to be a part of the opening day ceremonies by throwing out the first pitch.
Michael Jetmore and Kimberly Thompson Freund organize the festivities each year and invite local leaders to be part of the program.
"Last year I sponsored the Homerun Derby," Gravley said. "This year I wanted to let them know how much I appreciate their leadership and support the players and the park as they continue to provide a great atmosphere for these young players to enjoy America's Game!"
Gravley donated $500 to the park Monday night and hopes the funds can help with tournament costs and other expenses.
"I am proud to represent the citizens of Winston and happy to be a sponsor," Gravley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.