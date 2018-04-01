Christians from all over the world are joined together today on Easter Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.
According to Scripture, Christians believe that Jesus came back to life, or was raised from the dead, three days after his death on the cross. Christians believe that since Easter represents the fulfillment of God's promises to mankind, it is the most important holiday on the Christian calendar.
Several local pastors have shared brief, yet profound comments today, as members of all Christian faiths celebrate as one on this Easter Sunday.
The Rev. Brandon Duke, St. Julian’s Episcopal Church
The Rev. Brandon Duke, pastor at St. Julian’s Episcopal Church, said, “For Christians, Easter not only represents an event; that is, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but also reveals a deep reality in which we live, and move, and have our being in the world. That reality is God's love for all, with the promise that nothing — not even death — can separate us from the love of God.”
He went on to explain, “At Easter, Christians are challenged to live into this reality. How this translates into ones' life is to love as we have been loved in and by and through Christ. This resurrection reality is radical, and quite literally life changing for which the Christian believer worshipping on Easter Sunday boldly praises God with mighty ‘Alleluias'."
The Rev. Brett DeHart, Douglasville First United Methodist Church
The Rev. Brett DeHart, senior pastor at Douglasville First United Methodist Church, said that he's glad it's Easter.
"Life can be challenging, so from time to time I need a little Easter," he said. "Easter celebrates that Jesus Christ not only died on the cross for our sins, but that He rose from the grave and is alive today, offering life, new life, abundant life, to everyone!"
DeHart explained, "Resurrection is a descriptive word that continues to resonate today. We are all repeatedly in need of resurrection— and it is available. No matter what our circumstances, no matter what comes our way, resurrection is real and available. It is the reason that we Easter people can concentrate more on our possibilities, hopes and dreams than our problems and challenges. We all need some Easter. The good news is that it is available each and every day if we will open ourselves up to the power of the Resurrection."
The Rev. Dr. Josh Buice, Pray's Mill Baptist Church
The Rev. Dr. Josh Buice, pastor at Pray's Mill Baptist Church asked the question:
"Why did the chief priests and the religious community of the Jews try to cover up the resurrection of Jesus (see Matt. 28:11-15)?"
He said, "The truth is—out of all of Jesus’ miracles—from the creation of the world (Col. 1:15-16) to the virgin birth (Is. 7:14; Matt. 1:21)—there is no miracle greater than the resurrection that occurred after the brutal Roman crucifixion (Matt. 28:1-10)."
Buice said, "The resurrection of Jesus stands at the center of Christian theology and points to the validity of all of Jesus’ teachings. If Jesus was not resurrected on the first day of the week (Sunday) after his crucifixion—his prophecy in Matthew 12:40 and John 2:19 would not have been true. If Jesus was not raised from the dead as the prophet foretold in Psalm 16 the ministry of Jesus would be unfulfilled and he would not deserve to be worshipped."
The pastor further explained that "without the resurrection of Jesus—Christianity falls to pieces. However, since Jesus was raised from the dead and appeared to hundreds of people over a 40 day period—we can state with absolute certainty that Jesus is God and that he alone can forgive sins."
Buice reminded, "As you celebrate Easter this weekend—remember one day you will stand before Jesus at the judgment. You need a Savior today who can provide you with righteousness that you will need on that day. Jesus can be your Savior today, but one day he will be your Judge. Jesus Christ deserves praise, worship, and he alone can take away your sin. We know this because of the resurrection. Call out to Jesus today for salvation."
Fr. Jim Cheetham, Trinity Anglican Church
Fr. Jim Cheetham, pastor of Trinity Anglican Church, reminds us on this Easter Sunday, "Christianity is about faith in Jesus Christ. As Christians, we believe that the eternal living God took on flesh and became a man in the person of Jesus Christ. He lived among us, and by His life of love and service to others He made visible the love of God. He demonstrated that love most clearly when He took upon Himself the sins of the world and died in our place on a cruel wooden cross."
Cheetham said, "The testimony of the church from the very beginning is that on the third day Jesus rose bodily from the grave. Death could not hold Him because He had no sin. The resurrection of Jesus on Easter morning is the most important event of all. He died to take our sins away, and He rose from the dead to give us new life."
Belief in the resurrection of Jesus is based on testimony of those who saw that the tomb was empty, and also saw the risen Lord, he explained.
"Saint Paul tells us that many saw Him, as many as 500 at one time. (1 Cor. 15:6) And St. Luke tells us that Jesus appeared many times over a period of 40 days and gave them “many convincing proofs” that He was alive. (Acts 1:3)"
Cheetham went on to say, "The testimony is credible because we can see how the lives of these people were changed because of their encounter with the risen Christ. In a very short time they went from hiding in fear to publicly proclaiming the resurrection. Tradition tells us that all but of the 12 apostles died for their faith. These witnessed believed it enough to die for it."
He summed it up by saying that "as Christians we believe that the resurrection of Jesus is a historical fact, and the power of the resurrection rests upon its historicity. But it is not just history. Belief in the resurrection of Jesus transforms our lives today. Jesus shares His resurrection life with us through faith.
"Although we still face suffering and difficulties in our own lives today, His resurrection gives us joy and hope and strength in the midst of our trials and the assurance of life everlasting."
The Rev. Steve McFall, Central Baptist Church
The Rev. Steve McFall, senior pastor of Central Baptist Church, said the resurrection is celebrated by Christians daily.
"Easter is a highlighted day of celebrating something that followers of Jesus Christ celebrate weekly and even daily, the resurrection of Jesus Christ," McFall said. "The New Testament Scripture is a better authority and witness that myself. Would you review 1 Corinthians 15 in a Bible that you have or you can just Google it on your mobile device?"
McFall continued: "As your read, the Apostle Paul, is defending the resurrection. Just read it, it may change your life. Here are some of the important verses to me from the New King James version. 14 And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty. 19 If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men the most pitiable … 32 If the dead do not rise, “Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die!"
"I have heard people say, 'Well if Christianity is not true, it has helped me to live a good life.' Paul argues if you don’t believe it you better live it up, because this life is all there is. He said you are to be pitied for thinking like that. But, he says since it is true, I have put my life in danger in proclaiming the resurrection of those who put their faith in Jesus," McFall said.
McFall ended by noting that, "Paul says this in the book of Romans later in Chapter 10, verses 9 and 10, that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. Believing and confessing that Jesus is Lord, by God raising Him from the dead has brought me personal salvation and a promise of being resurrected into eternal life. That is what Easter means to me and millions of others."
