Launched with considerable fanfare two years ago, reverse-angle parking came to a quiet end Tuesday night when the Villa Rica City Council voted to reverse course on the controversial practice.
When it was introduced as an experiment on West Wilson Street in April 2016, city officials gave out T-shirts to people who successfully backed their cars into an angled parking slot. But during the council's regular monthly meeting, the test was ended without mention, part of a 15-item consent agenda that council members approved without discussion.
Along with those other items was a proposal to maintain West Wilson as a one-way street, but with "additional, conventional parking spaces."
Reverse-angle parking involves backing a vehicle into a parking space so that the rear end of the vehicle is facing the curb, and the front end is facing into traffic. Used in several cities across the country, it is considered a safer method of parking because drivers can pull out directly into traffic, and with a better view of oncoming cars.
But the concept was controversial from the beginning, with many people -- especially senior citizens -- complaining that backing into a spot was too complex a maneuver. And when the experiment was launched on West Wilson, merchants were worried that it would keep customers away from downtown shops.
Reverse-angle parking was one part of a two-part change on West Wilson. City officials turned it into a one-way street in response to a series of accidents that had taken place at the South Carroll Road intersection. At the same time, and as an experiment, the new parking method was introduced.
Accidents have been reduced at the intersection, according to reports the council has since received, but it is unclear as to why. Merchants have said that traffic to their shops has decreased -- but they also have reported that many motorists ignore the one-way restriction.
The decision to return the street to standard parking was effectively made last month, when West Wilson was scheduled for repaving; a plan that had been in the works for several months.
On March 19, a week before the paving, City Engineer Bobby Elliott convened a public meeting of residents and downtown merchants, at which he announced that when the paving was over, city crews would put down temporary striping for conventional, hood-to-curb parking.
The purpose of the meeting was to gauge public opinion in advance of Tuesday night's council vote. But almost everyone at the meeting was opposed to continuing the reverse-angle experiment. They were less opposed to keeping the street one-way, but were adamant that police enforce the one-way traffic rule.
Elliott assured the residents and merchants that the roadway would be clearly marked. He also said that concrete islands would be installed at the South Carroll and Westview Drive intersections, both to restrict the traffic flow and provide a base for even more prominent one-way signs.
Those new modifications are expected to be installed within weeks.
Before April 2016, West Wilson was a two-way street with parallel parking on both sides, allowing for 45 parking spaces.
The switch to reverse-angle parking continued the parallel parking on the south side but added angled parking slots on the north side of the street. That arrangement allowed for 53 spaces.
The proposed new arrangement keeps the parallel parking on the south side and adds steeper, 60-degree angled parking slots on the north side. This, Elliott said, allows for at least 58 spaces, and possibly up to 60.
