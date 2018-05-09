A Rockmart man is in the Douglas County Jail after police say he caused a nine-car collision on Thornton Road on Saturday afternoon that left one person seriously injured and several others hurt.
Kevin Neal Owen, 29, is charged with DUI and several other related offenses, Douglasville Police Capt. Brad Stafford said.
Owen was driving recklessly on Interstate 20 westbound from Fulton and Cobb counties, prompting several calls to authorities from drivers who were concerned, Stafford said.
Stafford said Owen exited I-20 at Thornton Road in Douglas County, proceeded north and slammed into the back of several cars backed up at Waterway Circle near Maxham Road at about 2:30 p.m.
"He never hits the brakes," Stafford said. "He just plowed into them."
Stafford said Owen was driving a Siemens work truck and caused "a lot of damage."
An elderly man suffered severe head injuries and was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital. Stafford said the man was in stable condition based on the latest information DPD had. Stafford said several others involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.
In addition to the DUI charge, Owen faces charges for causing serious injury by a vehicle, having an open container and driving too fast for conditions.
Owen had his initial court appearance Monday where a magistrate judge denied his bond.
