Rose Avenue in Douglasville is getting a fresh coat of asphalt, and that means motorists should expect delays when traveling the road which connects Highway 5 and Bankhead Highway, a city official said.
Greg Roberts, Douglasville Maintenance and Sanitation director, said the work will begin on Monday, June 25, and will cover the entire stretch of Rose Avenue.
Roberts said Jackson Paving will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the week milling and deep patching the old asphalt.
The project will also include Fairways Drive from Rose Avenue to the cul-de-sac in that neighborhood.
Roberts said motorists should expect significant delays, and that if they can take another route that would be their best option.
Jackson Paving will take off the following week — July 2-6 — with the Fourth of July falling in the middle of the week.
Then on Monday, July 9, the contractor will be back to put down the new asphalt, Roberts said.
Roberts said Rose Avenue is a heavily traveled road — it’s the most convenient route between downtown Douglasville and Highway 5. He said the city deliberately waited until school was out to resurface Rose Avenue.
The Rose Avenue resurfacing project is part of a larger SPLOST-funded repaving effort by the city of Douglasville.
