The opportunity for early voting in Douglas County ended Friday, but voters still have one more chance to decide the GOP nominee for governor on Tuesday, July 24.
According to Douglas County Elections Supervisor Milton Kidd, voters can vote at their assigned polling locations on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As of Thursday, 333 or .04 percent of Democrats and 2,040 or 2.4 percent Republicans, totaling 2.8 percent of Douglas County's voters, cast ballots in the run-off election for key state leaders so far.
Those who voted in the primary election on May 22 must ask for the same ballot they requested at that time. Registered voters who did not vote in the primary may still vote in the run-off, and can request either a Republican or Democrat ballot. A photo ID is required in order to vote.
On the Republican ticket, the race for governor between current Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is the big draw, with the runoff winner moving on to face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Also in the runoff election are two Republican candidates for lieutenant governor, state Rep. Geoff Duncan and state Rep. David Shafter, and for secretary of state former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle and state Rep. Brad Raffensperger.
On the Democratic ballot, two candidates -- Sid Chapman and Otha E. Thornton Jr. -- are vying for their party's nomination for State School Superintendent. The winner of the run-off will face Republican incumbent Richard Woods in November.
No local candidates appear on the run-off ballot because all either ran without opposition or won their party's nomination outright during te May 22 primary.
Residents will have until Oct. 9 to register to vote in the Nov. 6 general election ballot.
For voter information, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to reach Georgia My Voter Page to check voter registration status, poll location, a sample ballot and other useful voting information.
