Sanctuary Village, a low-cost housing solution for Douglas County's homeless population, continues to grow through a calling from one of the county's faith-based partners.
Cornerstone Baptist Church in Lithia Springs has offered the use of a house on its property to meet the continuing need of housing for homeless participants in the county's accountability courts.
Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain came before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Monday to request they sign off on a lease agreement with Cornerstone Baptist Church for homeless housing participants in the Felony Drug Court.
"There will be no cost to the county," McClain told the commissioners, explaining that the church will be responsible for the upkeep and utilities. Cornerstone Baptist Church will maintain insurance on the building, but the county will have to have liability insurance.
McClain told the BOC that Cornerstone Pastor Ben Lang and members of his congregation have offered a house owned by and located behind he church to house up to four female participants in the program.
"There continues to not be enough housing," said McClain. "When we started in 2015, there were five participants. We currently have 97 participants in both felony drug and mental health courts. We need more housing."
He said that 20 percent of the people coming into the accountability courts are homeless.
The "Sanctuary Farmhouse," utilizing the old Government Services Office (GSO) house behind the landfill, has been providing a home for up to four homeless females who are participating in accountability court services provided through the Douglas County Judicial Circuit for about a year — without problems or concerns, according to McClain.
The newest addition to Sanctuary Village at Cornerstone Baptist Church will now house up to four female participants at one time, whereas male accountability court participants will take up residence at the old GSO building, McClain said.
"We are so excited to be able to have this partnership," said Lang. "The church needs and wants to get involved with these situations and hope this is just part of the broader service."
The pastor said his church members had talked about doing something of this nature for some time. The house behind the church has previously been used for an organization called "Family Bridge" but the building had been vacant for the past few months.
"When you look at the (accountability court) options — jail or in this house — we knew we were going to do it. We knew this was the way we needed to go," Lang said.
Progress at old animal shelter site
An on-going second phase of a homeless community called Sanctuary Village is one step closer to becoming a reality as it is currently under construction at the previous site of the Douglas County Animal Shelter adjacent to the Douglas County Landfill, McClain said, The item was unanimously approved as part of the BOC's consent agenda during its May 15 voting meeting.
An architect had drawn up plans to take the existing trailers on the site and convert them into three efficiency housing units, McClain said. The Douglas County Board of Education earlier this year voted to provide three portable classrooms no longer in use from Lithia Springs Elementary School to the project at no cost.
"We blessed each other," said McClain. "By them giving us the unused trailers and with us moving (the trailers) at our own expense."
The moving process of the three trailers began last week. The advantage of bringing in the former mobile classrooms onto the site is that they are open and no demolition is involved, McClain explained. By using returned or slightly damaged sheetrock and other materials, they are able to renovate the trailers into homeless housing at about $30 per square foot, he said.
Heating and air conditioning with mini-split systems on the wall of each resident's room and some additional sewer improvement work will be necessitated at the old animal shelter site. McClain is hoping that some volunteers will step up to do some painting and landscaping around the property.
He said the contractors are moving quickly on the trailer renovations and hopes that at least one unit will be habitable within the next month or two.
McClain calls the homeless project "a partnership between the ministry, government and business without taxpayer funds."
More opportunities for success in finding housing for the homeless have come through "making use of something already there — such as using the landfill property, unused trailers, vacant houses," he said. "Let's interact with other ministries to make partnerships to get things done."
He said that the Sanctuary Village project is not limited to meeting the housing needs of just homeless accountability court participants. There are others — including those living in the woods in tent communities — who have had scrapes with the law and are on probation who are applying for housing and going through the assessment process as well.
Daily Bread Ministry, Lee Anne Champion with Loving Hands Ministry and Charles Branson with the Douglas County Homeless Coalition are heading this process up.
Providing a homeless individual with a place to live makes supervision easier.
"The applications from people in the woods are getting position response," McClain said. "Also people who are simply homeless will be participating in the services offered through accountability court. Some of the folks living in the woods are under probation supervision— I know because I put them there — and case loads are tough. They will be under a higher level of supervision than they are now."
In addition to felony drug courts, mental health courts and DUI/Drug courts, McClain said there are homeless courts in America and he said he'd like have a dialogue about starting one in Douglas County.
As a judge, he said "it is a means to clear out pending cases."
He said, "By having a homeless court, you have the opportunity to have cases dismissed if they participate in accountability court services."
McClain said, "The key is not to take a homeless person and give them a place to live and say goodbye. It is to put accountability in the process. I've found that no one will get problems fixed unless they make their own efforts."
He has asked accountability court participants why they thought they succeeded. The answers include: Making a commitment to change and making hard and gut decisions; the accountability factor, the structure, the drug testing, the surveillence; and the fact that "You people care about us."
McClain said, "I've heard that from enough people in three years that this is a formula for success."
Despite the best efforts of McClain and many others, he said there will never be enough housing to place all of the homeless who need it. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.
"When you've been personally involved seeing people transform their lives — a homeless going from having absolutely nothing to owning a home and becoming a paralegal in a downtown law firm — you see hope and success," he said. "Victory comes from one person at a time."
Bringing workforce development into the formula
McClain said there has been a new component of workforce development that has been brought into the accountability drug court program, through a partnership with Breezy Straton and the Workforce Development Program she operates through the Development Authority of Douglas County and the Douglas County Homebuilders Association.
Through this partnership, McClain said they have begun to identify participants in the drug court and Sanctuary Village, along with the homebuilders association to train workers to go into the construction industry and trade. In fact, they have had their first participant to be accepted into the program.
