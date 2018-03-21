History was made on Broad Street on March 7.
Tawan Sanders took one step closer to becoming the first black woman to write, direct, produce, and cast a production within the city limits of Douglasville. March is Women's History Month.
Sanders held a casting call for two of her upcoming films, "The Gate" and "Misunderstood," on Wednesday night at the Blu Rose Art Bistro.
"It's great for the city of Douglasville because it sheds a light in a positive manner," auditioner Harold Tisdale Jr. said. "It opens up the gate for kids that need something to get into in Douglasville. Instead of getting out here, breaking into cars, robbing people, doing whatever. 'Hey. You ever thought about acting?' No one ever thought about 'maybe I could just start an acting studio in Douglasville.' It gives the kids who had no outlet a way out."
Tisdale was one of the 300-plus actors and actresses who packed the downtown restaurant to the point where there was barely enough room to walk. The actors and actresses came from all different regions of not just the state, but the country as well. Some auditioners told Sanders that they had just gotten off flights from Chicago and Philadelphia to get to the Douglasville venue.
"It was a great experience," said Tisdale, who drove an hour and 15 minutes from Covington to audition. "I'm glad that the city of Douglasville got to experience the acting world."
Sanders is adding another piece to Douglasville's growing film industry. Films like "The Founder" and shows like "Stranger Things" were shot in the downtown area, but Sanders' production company is a rarity.
Both of the films she cast for on Wednesday night are going to start in theater in Douglasville, Sanders said. The will to bring more indoor theater to the city has been publicly expressed by Ward 1 Councilman Terry Miller previously and Sanders is excited to add to that.
"Theatre is something that I grew up with," Sanders said. "I started out doing theater for 'Malcolm X.' Then it went on to different stage plays. Eventually, I moved to film."
Sanders' film résumé as an actress is extensive. Approximately four years ago, Tyler Perry gave her a chance to work on one of his projects and she's had recurring roles ever since. Sanders has worked with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and Chadwick Boseman, the star of Hollywood's new phenomenon, "Black Panther."
"One thing I learned is that before God puts you in authority, he puts you under authority," Sanders said.
Faith plays a large part in Sanders' life, to the point where her fellow church members at Crossroads served as the front table greeters, headshot organizers, camera person, and talent judges throughout the night.
The night of auditions lasted more than five hours. As the night went on, the venue began to empty as well as the restaurant's food supply, and an increasing amount of kids left to applause and smiling faces.
Sanders made it a point to tell every child that they did an amazing job after their audition. As the light bulbs shined on the art on the venue's walls and the soul music station continued to play The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson, the hours seemed to fly by. Close to 10 p.m. the once nervous kids had seemingly made friends with one another. Only a handful remained after Sanders told them to tell their parents to let them stay so she could speak to them again in an hour.
Shortly after 10 p.m., an actress who was asked to return later in the night came back with boxes of drinks filled with probiotics. Sanders lectured the fellow adults waiting outside of the auditioning room and let them know she was selling the drinks for $5. At 10:30, Sanders finally called all of the remaining children who waited back into the auditioning room.
She informed them that the production would pay them more than they thought it would and this was the unfortunate stage where she had to eliminate some children. She called in the parents, sorted the kids by number and after giving the room a 5-minute speech about not giving up when things don't go your desired way, Sanders informed the children that all of them were cast in the production.
The children and parents alike shared high fives and hugs with those who were complete strangers a few hours before. The judges shook the hands of the children and the parents' and the room cleared out near 11 p.m. That was the moment that it set in for Sanders that she just made history.
"I'm honored to have everything here," Sanders said after the auditions. "We have people flying from Philadelphia. People are coming from Louisiana, Chicago, all around the world, they came into Douglasville. So if people have never heard of Douglasville, they have tonight. They have tonight."
Sanders encourages the community to continue to support her vision in the fundraising efforts to produce the plays and travel beyond the conference center after its debut later this year. Those who wish to contribute to contact Sanders by email at 513gardiner@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.