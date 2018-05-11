The only Saturday for advance voting in the May 22 primary is tomorrow, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse at 8700 Hospital Dr. in the elections office on the first floor.
Advance voting began April 30 at the courthouse and will continue through next Friday, May 18.
In addition to the courthouse, advance voting will be available this coming week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 18 at Boundary Waters Aquatic Center at 5000 Highway 92; Dog River Library at 6100 Highway 5; Deer Lick Park at 2105 Mack Rd.; and the old courthouse at 6754 Church St.
For those who don’t take advantage of advance voting, all regular polling places will be open on Election Day, May 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters will have the option of choosing a Democratic, Republican or Nonpartisan ballot when going to cast their ballots.
Locally, voters who choose a Democratic ballot will have a choice between Sonya Compton, Rudy Harris and Christina Peterson in a countywide race for solicitor general. The winner of the Democratic primary will move on to the Nov. 6 general election to face incumbent Matthew Krull, who has no opposition in the Republican primary.
The other countywide race on the May 22 primary ballot is for Douglas County District Attorney. Democrat Dalia Racine and Republican Ryan Leonard have no opposition in their respective primaries. Former District Attorney Brian Fortner was recently appointed to a state court judgeship in Douglas County, leaving the position open. However, Gov. Nathan Deal announced Thursday he has appointed Leonard to the seat, which has the effect of taking that race out of the voters’ hands until the 2020 election cycle. Racine and Leonard’s names will still be on the ballot but signs will be posted letting voters know votes for DA won’t count.
Additionally, Democrats will decide two local school board races where no Republican qualified. In District 2, incumbent Democrat D.T. Jackson will face Urshla Fouch. Ebony Baker will also be on the ballot for the District 2 race, but she was disqualified because the Board of Elections and Registration ruled she does not live in the district. In District 3, incumbent Tracy Rookard is being challenged by two fellow Democrats — Larry Moore and Monique Rivarde.
Two seats on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners are also being contested in this year’s elections. In District 1, incumbent Democrat Henry Mitchell and Republican challenger Nycole Miller do not have primary opposition, so voters will decide the race in November. In District 3, incumbent Mike Mulcare is not seeking a new term, leaving that seat open. Republicans Leonard Amundson and Francisco Artley will face off in the GOP primary, with the winner moving on to face Democrat Tarenia Carthan in November. Andre London also qualified as a Democrat for District 3 but he was disqualified last week by the BOER for not living in the district. In District 4, Republican incumbent Ann Jones Guider has no opposition and will win another four-year term.
Three local judges will also get new four-year terms on the bench as a result of drawing no opposition including: Chief Magistrate Court Judge Susan Camp, a Republican, and nonpartisan Superior Court Judges Cynthia Adams and David Emerson.
Among Douglas County’s eight-member state delegation, three Democratic incumbents drew opposition from within their own party and those races will be decided in the primary or a July runoff if a candidate doesn’t receive at least 50 percent of the vote.
State Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, is being challenged by Karen Ashley and Michael Glanton for the District 35 Senate seat, which covers parts of east Douglas and of south Fulton counties.
State Rep.
William Boddie, D-East Point, is being challenged by Valerie Vie for the District 62 House seat, which covers parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties.
State Rep. Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, is being challenged by Mandisha Thomas for the District 65 House seat, which covers parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties.
Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and Reps. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, J. Collins-R-Villa Rica and Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, drew no opposition and will win new two-years terms in the General Assembly.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-13, who represents all of Douglas County in Congress, doesn’t have opposition in the Democratic primary. However, two Republicans, David Callahan and Femi Akinkugbe, will square off in the GOP primary, with the winner moving on to face Scott in November. Libertarian Martin Cowen is also collecting signatures to get on the ballot for the congressional seat.
In addition to local races, there are several competitive statewide races including governor, where Deal is term-limited, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and state school superintendent.
For more information and to view sample ballots, visit the Douglas County government website at www.celebratedouglascounty.com, click Departments at the top of the page and then Elections and Voter Registration. Links for Absentee Ballot and sample ballots are on the right side of the Elections and Voter Registration page.
For additional help, visit the Voter Registration Office on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, call the Voter Registration Office at 770-920-7213 or email them at bdofelections@co.douglas.ga.us.
