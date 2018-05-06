Villa Rica officials have been forced to accept a scaled-down list of projects to be funded by SPLOST revenue, after it was learned the city must refund nearly $1 million of the tax dollars to Douglas County.
Among the projects to be abandoned during the current budget cycle is a police substation and training facility in the Douglas County portion of the city.
In February, the city was reminded by Douglas County that the city had agreed to give the county 13.82 percent -- $944,182 -- of that county's 2016 SPLOST revenues for fire capital projects by Douglas.
That means that many of the projects the city planned this year, including those paid through revenues from two SPLOST referenda in Carroll County, had to be re-configured to adjust for the loss in funding.
The revised list of SPLOST projects was discussed Tuesday during the City Council's regular council meeting.
The obligation to refund the revenues to Douglas was apparently not taken into consideration last year, when the city put the project items in its 2018 budget.
At the council meeting, City Manager Tom Barber attributed the oversight to "loss of institutional knowledge," a phenomenon that occurs through staff overturns, when one generation of city staff lack understanding of what a previous generation has done.
The agreement with Douglas was made when that county was planning its referendum for a six-year SPLOST, the first such measure in some time in which revenues would be available for all of that county's communities. Forty percent of Villa Rica is in Douglas County.
The agreement specifies that the city must refund a percentage of its share of SPLOST revenues only if the county spends money on capital improvements for its fire services. So far this year, the city has been invoiced for $74,000, which has been paid.
The discovery, or re-discovery, of the agreement meant that the city leaders had to review all the city's scheduled projects budgeted for 2018. That allowed them to add or subtract projects that were to come from the 2008 and 2015 Carroll County SPLOST revenues, and the 2016 Douglas County allocations.
Most of the items removed from the project list would have been funded by the Douglas County SPLOST. They include video storage of police evidence and purchase and renovation of a police substation and training facility on the Douglas County side of the city.
In other business on Tuesday, the council took action that will allow a run-down building on Glanton Street to become the home of an expansive pet grooming "spa."
The council unanimously voted to allow the owners of "Chippie's Place" a conditional use permit to convert the building at 105 Glanton St. into a 24-hour pet care facility, with a large indoor exercise area and other amenities.
The proposal had faced some skepticism by city council members, as well as members of the city's Planning and Zoning board, especially over the issue of noise from dozens of barking dogs.
However, the owners of the business, Connie Wood and Cyndy Tolbert, agreed to abide by several restrictions. Those include defined hours in which animals will be allowed outdoors at the facility, privacy fencing and soundproofed portions of the building.
The current building, which at least one council member described as an "eyesore" will be remodeled along the lines of other buildings in the area, according to the proposal made to council members.
An opening date for the facility was not discussed at Tuesday's meeting.
The council also voted to allow Classic Curb, a Douglasville contractor, to construct several concrete traffic islands along West Wilson Street.
The street was made one-way two years ago, in an effort to prevent accidents, particularly at its intersection with South Carroll Road. At the same time, the city introduced experimental reverse-angle parking along the thoroughfare.
However, merchants disliked the parking arrangement and complained that motorists frequently ignored the one-way restriction. Last month, the city abandoned the reverse-angle experiment and laid plans to make it virtually impossible for motorists to unintentionally travel the wrong way.
The concrete islands, to be installed at a cost of $20,500, will be installed at both ends of the two-block street, one on each side of the travel lane, reducing the width of the travel lane to something closer to a single-lane road, and hopefully discourage violators. Several "one-way" signs will be mounted on the islands.
In other action, the council resolved a longstanding issue with Gaston Outdoor Advertising over one of the company's billboards that stand along Interstate 20.
The company wanted to remove some trees that block motorists' view of the sign. But the state Department of Transportation requires that if trees are removed, the signs must be reduced in height.
However, the sign is already taller than the city's current billboard ordinance allows, having been installed before the ordinance and grandfathered in. This "legally non-conforming" status allows the sign to remain, but prevents the company from removing the trees that make the sign economically useless to the company.
To resolve the matter, the council allowed City Manager Tom Barber to send a letter to GDOT, allowing the company to keep its non-conforming status and thus get around the transportation department's rules.
The matter has been before the council for some time, and council members have wrangled over the sign ordinance that created the situation. A revision to the ordinance was proposed in March 2016, but was scrapped because then-Mayor J. Collins objected to changing the height restriction on billboards.
Over the past two months, the council members have discussed reviving the ordinance revision, since virtually all the signs along the Interstate are in the same status as Gaston's, meaning that similar issues could arise in future.
