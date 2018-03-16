In light of gun violence on school campuses across the country — most recently the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that took the lives of 17 staff and students — school safety is at the forefront of many people’s minds.
A discussion on ways the Douglas County School System plans to keep its students and staff safe was high on the Board of Education work session agenda Monday night.
According to Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, the school system has been looking at ways to keep its students and staff safe, acknowledging the most vulnerable areas lie within the high schools.
He said they are looking at the possibility of using a card swipe for high schools to reduce access from the outside. In addition, the use of metal detectors is being considered.
“We are trying to create a balance,” the superintendent said, “recognizing that anyone has access to weapons.”
According to James Strong, assistant director of student support and athletics, the school system is exploring options available to them to make the schools safer.
“In general, we’re looking at the whole picture — inside and outside — for safety improvements,” he said. “We are reviewing our safety plans and taking comments from the community seriously and in consideration.”
North pointed out that while the principals do a great job in monitoring what is taking place inside the schools, it is more challenging to monitor activity outside school buildings.
The Douglas County School System will be having a safety forum sometime in April to talk to the public about what the school system is doing to enhance safety and take and address public comments. A date will be announced once details are in place.
In the meantime, safety training is being conducted in the schools for staff, which Strong said teaches them what they can do immediately.
He said that since the first walkout on March 2, some principals have sat down with students to have discussions about safety.
“We continue to conduct the drills we always do,” Strong said, “and individual schools are having discussions on safety. We are working with law enforcement and with the safety plans we already have in place.”
Strong said they are looking for immediate changes as well as long-term goals.
“We’re getting information on the infrastructure and data right now to figure out what it will take,” he said.
During the work session, school board member D.T. Jackson inquired about the cost component to extending security measures in the schools.
“With everything, there is a cost involved,” Jackson said. “How much will all of this cost?”
Strong told the BOE members that swipe systems in the high school are more cost effective than metal detectors.
“We are in the process of getting numbers,”Strong said. “Because of all of this occurring, we’ve had to jump the gun.”
He said they would not do anything without bringing it back to the school board.
The school system is collaborating with city and county law enforcement, while the city of Douglasville Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office provide school resource officers (SROs) at the schools.
Each of the five high schools have a minimum of two resource officers; middle schools have a minimum of one. Elementary schools share Bringing Life and Skills Together (BLAST) officers provided by DCSO in the county, while DPD provides full-time resource officers at the three elementary schools in the city — Burnett, Eastside and Arbor Station.
