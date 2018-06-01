The Douglas County School System gave tribute and appreciation to those 71 individuals retiring from years of service to the school system with a luncheon Thursday at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club.
The event celebrated the end of an era for retiring Douglas County School System teachers, principals and vital support staff who will begin new chapters in their lives —some embarking on new careers, others traveling, many taking up new hobbies, and some looking forward to enjoying their grandchildren.
Douglas County Board of Education Chairman Tracy Rookard said to the retirees, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to honor you our valuable employees for your many contributions. If you add all of the years of service, our 71 retirees have contributed, the combined total is over 1,475 years.”
Rookard said each of the retirees were being celebrated for the lives they have touched and the individual differences they have made.
“As I look at each of you here to be honored today, I think about the many stories you must have about your career and the lives of children and adults that you have touched. I also think of the stories you may not be aware of that were written into the lives of people because they knew you and you helped them build their skills, confidence, and strength of character,” Rookard said.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, in his first retirement recognition since coming to the school system last year, told the retirees and guests, “You are retiring from one of the most important jobs in the world. Your commitment has been helping young minds to dream big. Without you, our students could not learn or prepare for life after graduation.”
During his remarks, North shared that he is friends with Gov. Nathan Deal, and met with him recently during a visit in Carrollton. The superintendent said he discussed with the governor the struggle Douglas County was having because of a teacher shortage.
The governor asked how he could help, to which North replied, “Put a freeze on retirement.”
“In our profession,” North said, “we have to schedule a restroom break. In our profession, you really have to eat, but you don’t have time to swallow it. Now you will have time to chew.”
He told the retirees, “Enjoy your well-deserved retirement. We all wish you happiness for the new happiness that is opening up before you. A new life free from work schedules, alarm clocks and school calendars.”
The retirees and guests were entertained with a performance by LeAndra Douds, a sophomore at Alexander High School who is the harpist for the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. Douds has played the harp for five years, and the piano for 10 years. She also accompanies the Alexander High School chorus with the harp and piano.
2018 DCSS RETIREES
• Nell Baker
• Stephen Barden
• Melanie Bearden
• Kyle Bergen
• Janice Bernard
• Robert Blevins
• Charles Brewer
• Darwin Brook
• Claude Bunch
• Donna Cheek
• Robert Cleveland
• Charles Cornell
• Denice Crane
• Maurice Darling
• James Dell'Orso
• Karen Desantis
• Martha Dodd
• Sherry East
• Sally Finn
• Florence Fletcher
• Jerry Fristad
• Dr. Sherri Garrett
• Carol Gee
• Susan Goodwin
• Rita Gunter
• Linda Handyside
• Karen Hatley
• Pamela Huey
• Dr. Arnita Johnson
• Stanley Lawson
• Edmonde Letts
• Irene Love
• Linda Mann
• Priscilla Marshall
• Teresa Martin
• Pearline Mceachron
• Gail Mckay
• Andrew Micacchione
• Debra Mitchell
• Micki Nicholson
• Candice Nickle
• Kathy Padgett
• Debra Peden
• Donna Putman
• Sarah Renard
• Nancy Schusterman
• Leslie Smart
• Paul Spence
• Sandra Stancel
• Carol Stebelton
• Carol Stephens
• Dianne Stevens
• Beverly Stone
• Rina Styles
• Dawn Thomas
• Jimmy Thompson
• Lorrie Tomei
• William Trisler
• Sharron Vaughn
• Jennie Voyles
• Martha Walker
• Terry Walton
• Susan Watson
• William Weathington
• Edwin Wheeler
• Cynthia Wheeler
• Diane Willis
• Charlene Winnette
• Nancy Worthy
• Mary Wray
• Mary Wynn
