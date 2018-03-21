Three Douglas County schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious vehicle was spotted near them, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area of Turner Middle School, Annette Winn Elementary, and Lithia Springs Elementary School, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. Once the deputies arrived on the scene, a two suspects fled from the deputies. While the suspects were on the run, the three schools were placed on lockdown to take extra precautions.
“There was no direct knowledge that he posed a threat to any school ever,” Hambrick said. “It’s just that when we have a lookout on a person of interest and we’re chasing them around the community and it’s around a school, we like to go ahead and at least get that school informed and potentially do a lockdown to keep anybody from getting in, in an effort to elude law enforcement.”
A perimeter was set up and a K-9 handler was called to track the suspects. K-9 Bando caught on suspect at approximately 2:39 p.m, according to the sheriff's office. During the arrest, it was discovered the man had multiple warrants from multiple agencies. Hambrick could not immediately identify the man arrested, but said the suspect was booked into the Douglas County jail.
Hambrick said a second suspect, Christopher Seib, was still on the run as of late Tuesday afternoon.
The lockdowns lasted less than an hour, according to Douglas County School System spokesperson Portia Lake. All parents of the affected students were alerted through phone, email, and text. All students were dismissed at the normal time with the assistance of law enforcement, Lake said.
