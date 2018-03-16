Scott named Dalton schools superintendent

Tim Scott was named Dalton Public Schools superintendent by the Dalton Board of Education Wednesday.
Scott has served as assistant superintendent of district operations with the Douglas County School System for the past three years. Prior to that he had a long career in education including service from 2011-2015 as principal at Douglas County High School.
The Dalton school board named Scott and Interim Dalton City Schools Superintendent Don Amonett as the two finalists for the superintendent job at a meeting Feb. 26.
Scott and Amonett met with school board members and the public Feb. 28.
The Douglas County Board of Education on Monday named Kwame Carr, who had served as an area director for the Douglas County School System, to the assistant superintendent of district operations position Scott is vacating.
"Dr. Scott's vast experience, leadership ability and record of improving student achievement will add value to our district and advance our vision of preparing students to become contributing citizens of the world," the Dalton Board of Education said in a statement. "In our selection of Dr. Scott, we are seeking to strengthen the district's long-term continuity of leadership and direction."
Scott will begin work Monday.
Scott won the job over Amonett, who has served as the school system's interim superintendent since June 2017. Before that, he worked as an administrator for Dalton Public Schools for 19 years, the Times Free Press in Chattanooga reported.
Amonett will remain on staff as a deputy superintendent, according to the board's release.
"We see a unique opportunity for Don's unparalleled knowledge of Dalton Public Schools and unwavering commitment to the 'Dalton Difference' to complement Dr. Scott's leadership and assist him in moving our district forward," the board said in a statement.
Before coming to Douglas County, Scott was previously an assistant principal at Lassiter High School in Cobb County. At Lassiter, his responsibilities included special education, science, senior class and discipline coordinator.
Scott worked in Houston County from 1986-2007. His positions there included teacher and coach at Rumble Middle School from 1986-1987; teacher, department chair and coach at Northside High School from 1987-1997 and principal at the school from 2001-2006. He was principal of Houston County Career & Technical Center from 2006-2007. He served as Dublin High School Principal from 2007-2009.
Scott is a graduate of Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville with a bachelor’s in health and physical education and a master’s in educational leadership. He received a specialist degree in educational leadership from Troy State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Argosy University. He made $140,000 in his position with the Douglas County School System.
Scott’s wife, Robyn, currently the principal at Stewart Middle School, was recently named the new principal at Mason Creek Middle School.
