Facebook ignited with comments on Wednesday regarding what was being construed by many as an inflammatory post by District 35 state Sen. Donzella James on the 74th anniversary of D-Day.
The post, on James’ Facebook page, was shared from another site by James. It showed a graphic on a black background with white lettering that read: “How Can a Flag Be Such a Big Deal to People Who Burn Crosses?”
James, an Atlanta Democrat who represents parts of Douglas and Fulton counties, apologized and said she deleted the post Wednesday afternoon.
“Please accept my apology from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “Although it was not intentional, I am responsible for what was posted. It is not what I stand for.”
“It didn’t originate from me,” James explained. “I really didn’t mean to offend anyone because it offended me. I didn’t mean to share it. I received it from so many different sources and I thought I ‘liked’ it so I could see what comments other people were making.”
She said, “I don’t burn crosses and I don’t burn flags and I don’t agree with either one of them. It’s nothing I’m involved in and I am appalled that anyone would think I would disrespect the flag or our people like that. I am anything but someone who would disrespect the flag.”
James said she was a “number one patriot.”
“When I first got into the Legislature, they put me on the Veterans Affairs Committee,” James said. “I have continued to work with the Veterans Administration and volunteer with students who want to go into the armed forces.”
James said she comes from a long line of veterans.
“My father was in the Korean War, and when I was a little kid, we went from base to base.” she said. “My late husband was a Vietnam veteran and my uncle died in World War II.”
District 30 state Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, who serves most of Carroll County and parts of Douglas and Paulding counties, was asked to comment on his fellow state senator’s gaffe.
“I haven’t seen the post,” said Dugan, “or her response to it. I don’t know where her heart was when she posted that and I’m hoping it was a mistake she made on social media.”
Dugan, who is a veteran himself, added, “I do know Senator James has worked hard for veterans and their families. Everything she has done for veterans has been positive. I’ve not ever seen her at a point where she was ever disrespectful of the flag or veterans and their families.”
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, said he has known James for the six years they’ve served in the Legislature together and the post was “inconsistent” with the views he’s known James to have.
Gravley said he was glad to hear she had removed the post and looked forward to reading her apology. He said the anniversary of D-Day is about “remembering the courage, bravery and honor of the men that stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.”
In D-Day, the “D” simply stands for day. The designation was traditionally used for the date of any important military operation or invasion, according to the National World War II Museum. On June 6, 1944, during World War II, the largest invasion by air, land and sea took place in history.
More than 5,000 ships, 13,000 airplanes and 160,000 soldiers from the U.S., Britain and Canada stormed the Nazi-occupied French beaches of Normandy in a surprise attack in World War II. This was considered to be the turning point in the war in Europe for the Allied Forces.
