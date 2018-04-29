Longtime state Sen. Donzella James faces two challengers in the Democratic primary next month.
Karen Ashley and Mike Glanton Jr. will be on the May 22 Democratic primary ballot for Senate District 35, which covers the eastern half of Douglas County and parts of south Fulton. The winner will be decided in the primary and possibly a July runoff if no candidate gets at least 50 percent of the vote because there are no Republican opponents in the race.
Multiple attempts made to contact James, an Atlanta Democrat, for this story were unsuccessful, but Ashley and Glanton both discussed why they are qualified for the position and what they hope to accomplish in office.
Experience
Ashley, who is a 26-year resident of south Fulton, is involved with a handful of community programs and committees including Hospice Atlanta, the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, as well as their Advisory Council on Aging.
In her current role as Director of Resident Services, she works with over 100 seniors daily as an educator, organizer, community builder, facilitator and program developer.
“I listen to problems and partner with community agencies and groups to find solutions,” Ashley said. “My primary strengths are my working knowledge of supportive services and resources and my unique ability to connect with people no matter their background, beliefs or biases.”
Glanton, who is also a resident of south Fulton, has grown up around politics his entire life. Glanton’s father, Mike Glanton Sr., has served as the representative from District 75 in the state House since 2012.
Glanton is a political consultant who has been actively involved in politics since 2005 when he began knocking on doors for his father’s first campaign.
Glanton notes it has always been his “passion to inspire, motivate and encourage the youth to take different paths.”
Challenges
Ashley said she would “need to be able to do an assessment” to “fully understand” the challenges facing the Georgia Senate.
“From a constituent's point of view, I would say it is important that our elected officials work towards bridging the disconnect that exists between the voter and their representative, placing people over politics and addressing the truest interest of the districts they have been elected to serve,” she said.
Glanton said he hopes to see stronger economic development and small business expansion through tax breaks and incentives. He also wants to see healthcare expansion through Medicaid and Medicare and addressing mental health, veterans’ and seniors’ needs. He would also like to see better transportation options.
Goals
Ashley said her goal is to be “compassionate and to serve honorably as I advocate for legislation which increases voter participation through automatic registration, voter education, and prohibiting voter suppression in all forms.”
“I will use this position as a platform to address equity in funding, curriculum, teacher support, and wrap around services in K-12 education,” she said. “I am a proponent for civics and vocational education as part of the public school experience.”
Ashley said increasing housing options available to older adults requires actions at the state level.
“Policies must be implemented that encourage the development of a mix of housing types within existing communities, at a variety of price points,” she said. “As a member of the General Assembly I will advocate to develop programs to provide affordable and supportive senior housing and link Medicaid funding to housing vouchers, enabling recipients to receive needed services.”
Glanton said he wants to improve “Georgia’s education, transit, healthcare for all, equality for all and child protection laws.”
He also would like to bring “more innovation to education” and cultivate “public/private partnerships that grow the workforce.”
Another goal Glanton listed is raising voter turnout and generating more public involvement and awareness with the next generation.
