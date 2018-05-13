Each year, the annual Senior Picnic, held in May during Older Americans Month, draws a crowd as one of the most anticipated events of the year. This year marks the 47th senior picnic held in Douglas County. More than 400 senior adults came out Thursday to enjoy a few rounds of bingo, musical entertainment, door prizes and, of course, a picnic meal.
The Douglas County Government, the city of Douglasville, WellStar Douglas Hospital, Wyatt's Pharmacy and Jones-Wynn Funeral Home were among the sponsors of this year's event.
The master of ceremonies -- and bingo callers -- were Scott and Ellen McBrayer of Jones-Wynn and the National Anthem and musical entertainment was provide by Song of Grace.
It would not be a senior picnic without veteran Jack Baggett bearing the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance each year.
As is tradition, the oldest male and female senior citizens are recognized. This year, John Romanelli II, age 94, and Vera Waddington, 100, were recognized.
-- Liz Marino, Staff Writer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.