Authorities were still looking Friday for a man who claimed he had a bomb and robbed the Food Depot store at 3696 Highway 5 in Douglasville early Tuesday afternoon.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the male suspect who they say entered the store at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect approached a cashier, produced a device he said was a bomb and demanded money from the cashier, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and the sheriff’s office later learned the man was seen leaving in a dark colored, mid-sized car that had been parked in the Food Depot parking lot, Hambrick said.
The sheriff’s office described the man as a black male with short hair wearing a plaid shirt and tan pants with a two-tone ball cap and shoes with thick white soles.
Food Depot was evacuated for a time and sheriff’s deputies and Douglas County Fire Department officials could be seen on site.
Hambrick said authorities were treating the threat as if the bomb was real.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest in the case to contact them at 770-949-5656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.