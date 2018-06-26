Changes in an anticipated right turn lane at Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard was a topic of discussion last week at the meeting of the Douglas County Transportation Committee.
Douglas County Department of Transportation (DOT) Director Miguel Valentin said that upgrades made at Arbor Square Shopping Center, specifically the two large signs located on the Highway 5 side and the Douglas Boulevard side that would be in the way of the right turn lanes.
He posed the question to the committee as whether the county would want to entertain what the project cost would entail. With several components, including right-of-way acquisitions, the entire project could run as much as $750,000.
“At this level of funding, do we want to approve this as a local project or use federal funds,” Valentin asked.
He said that the $7500,000 was a “best guesstimate” and pointed out that the county would not be eligible for federal funds if they approached the property owner.
Valentin said Highway 5 is a state highway and Douglas Boulevard is one the county is responsible for maintaining, according to the Service Delivery Strategy with the city of Douglasville.
Also discussed in the county transportation committee:
The Atlanta Regional Commission has requested to review updated components of a five-year transportation plan and five year housing strategy from a Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) plan in order to determine funding for the county to go forward with the LCI, Ron Roberts, county planning and zoning manager, told members of the Douglas County Transportation committee last week.
He said plans to move forward with the LCI plan, part of the Sweetwater Master Plan approved last year, would require an 80/20 match. Roberts asked the committee to support a request for $9,900 to update the plan, which he called “an economic development/transportation opportunity.”
Roberts told the committee that LCI money would pay for bike funding, sidewalks, pedestrian activities — all part of the Sweetwater Master Plan.
The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) is a grant program that offers incentives lto ocal jurisdictions to re-envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places that offer increased mobility options, encourage healthy lifestyles and provide improved access to jobs and services.
Douglas County Transportation Committee Chairman Kelly Robinson said the county has a LCI on Fairburn Road, but hasn’t taken advantage of the LCI.
