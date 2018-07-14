You wouldn't refer to the work Tyler Rowan will be doing soon by saying 'it’s not Rocket Science' because in the broader sense, that's actually what it is. Rowan is heading to California to begin a job next week with SpaceX, the private spaceflight company.
Rowan graduated from Lithia Springs High School in 2010. He went on to Southern Poly, now Kennesaw State, and took advantage of some relevant courses there in electrical engineering.
“I’ll be a Test Specialist initially on a team in sort of an R/D role, which is its own department, that will be testing the rocket equipment. I’ll be gathering data and building the electrical systems, testing and doing some design, as well,” Rowan explained.
Rowan, who spoke by phone recently, is very appreciative of his teachers at Lithia Springs and the education he got there that helped him along on the path to this opportunity. He notes teachers Jonathan Freeman, Alan Caldwell, D.J. McConnell and Mitch O’Malley as being particularly inspiring.
Rowan also took some classes in the Douglas County College and Career Institute joint enrollment program at West Georgia Technical College.
“I did the automotive technology course for a year and that really jump-started my interest in all things electrical, mechanical and [the] engineering gave me great practical skills and how to apply it,” he said.
Rowan said that instructors at WGTC like Julian Carter, who is currently the CEO at the CCI, were very influential.
“He supported my endeavors and all the students in the program and steered them in the direction of the courses that would help them to realize their goals,” he said.
Bill Rowan, Tyler’s dad, remembers watching his son’s development from early on.
“My earliest recollection of Tyler as a child was that he liked to take things apart and put them back together without fear," Bill Rowan said. "When he was dual enrolled at Lithia Springs and West Georgia Tech, I knew he’d found his calling when he took a small engines class; I think that really opened his eyes to what he’s capable of.”
Rowan recently completed a stint that began in 2013 working at energy company Tesla, where he would diagnose and trouble-shoot issues with things like solar panels and devise ways to fix problems in electrical systems, or smooth out the kinks in software code.
Then, through school friend Caesar Gonzalez, who Tyler had worked with on school-related projects, and had already moved on to work for SpaceX and given him a recommendation, he got the call to come out to Los Angeles and interview.
After seven sessions extended over three days Rowan was offered a job at the private spaceflight company. He heads to Los Angeles next week. And at SpaceX he'll still be working for the same CEO, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.
“My role will be in bridging the gap between technicians and engineers because I can speak both languages, and I think that’s what they were looking for,” Rowan said.
Rowan says he would go into space if he got the opportunity, but a mission to Mars he’s not quite ready to do.
Tyler’s dad knows there are more important things than trips into space.
“His mom and I couldn’t be more proud that he’ll be working on projects at SpaceX, and I know he’ll do well because he’s chasing his dream ... isn’t that what everyone hopes to do?”
Jill Rowan, Tyler’s mom, watched his focus and motivation pay off.
“This is hard work and definitely a lesson in perseverance," she said. "He’s using his God-given talents. It goes to show that it doesn’t matter where you live, what school you attend; you can achieve anything if you set your sights on your goals and put your mind to it.”
And Tyler had one key point he wanted to note for other students coming along now and searching for a path to pursue.
"I just want kids in school to know they can achieve their goals, "Tyler said. "They can break down the boundaries put up by people who tell them they can’t — it’s all about your drive, your passion. If you have a passion for something, you’ll succeed."
