Slaton arrested for alleged December burglary

A woman who allegedly robbed a Douglas County home last December has been arrested.
On Dec. 13, 2017, Kristen Slaton, 24, of Bowdon, entered Wanda Moore's home on Post Road in Winston between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m, according to the arrest warrant. Once in the home, Slaton stole Moore's jewelry and guns among other items.
Later that day between 5:45 and 6 p.m., Slaton went to Austell Gold & Pawn on Veterans Memorial Highway and received $260 from pawning 17.3 grams of gold chains and 3.8 grams of gold earrings, according to the arrest warrant.
Between Dec. 18-19, 2017, Slaton received $600 by pawning a colt stagecoach autoloader long rifle, a Stevens 311A shotgun and a Swarovski scope at Double Eagle Pawn in Douglasville, according to the arrest warrant.
Slaton's first arrest warrant was filed on Feb. 13 by Douglas County Sheriff's Office Inv. Joseph. Slaton was indicted on charges of first-degree burglary, theft by taking, and theft by deception on March 23. Her latest hearing was on Monday morning, where she was denied bond.
