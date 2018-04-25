The third time was a charm, as the third annual Spay and Neuter Fundraiser and Party came around last Saturday evening at Deer Lick Park. The event was held in the county park’s gym, which was transformed into a sparkling backdrop for the occasion that was started because of two crazy teenagers in love and their 50th anniversary in 2016.
The event is hosted each year by Douglas County Commissioner Mike Mulcare and his wife Peggy, the Douglas County Humane Society and Douglas County Animal Services, and hundreds of animals have reaped the benefits so far.
A tireless group of animal lovers and advocates volunteer each year to put the “fun” into the fundraiser and contribute to its success.
The idea of the fundraiser came as a result of a fun, but meaningful way to celebrate Mulcare and his wife, Peggy’s golden anniversary. It became a “let’s have a party and invite the whole community to join us and raise money to help animals in the shelter” kind of idea.
Three years later, the party — like wine — has gotten a little better with age. The Mike Brookshire Band continues to come out each year and perform to benefit the sheltered dogs and cats in Douglas County, while the community steps out for an evening of food, music, dancing, fun and funding to benefit the animal shelter in its fight to save lost and unwanted dogs and cats and reduce animal overpopulation.
The annual evening’s efforts are paying off.
Mulcare said, "Over 550 animals will have been spayed or neutered by the end of 2018. Imagine the impact that will have on reducing the number of unwanted and uncared for animals in our county — animals that too-frequently end up abandoned on our roads and killed or picked up and housed in the animal shelter."
According to Animal Services Director Frances McMillan, $29,324 has been donated to the animal shelter over the past two years. She said that this year, the shelter will be able to spay/neuter approximately 275 animals.
She said, "The main factor of pet overpopulation is caused by allowing cats and dogs to reproduce. The most effective way to ensure that animals adopted from Douglas County Animal Shelter do not reproduce is to spay and neuter them before adoption."
McMillan said that donations from the event will allow the shelter to spay and neuter dogs and cats and alleviate the suffering and death that their overpopulation causes.
Each dollar raised during the Spay and Neuter Fundraiser makes a big impact on adoptions, McMillan said.
"The funds allow us to lower our adoption fees while still providing spay or neuter along with a microchip and vaccinations," she said.
