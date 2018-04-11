The field at New Manchester High School could best be described as “the most joyful place in Douglas County” Tuesday morning, as the stadium would be filled with nothing but winners.
It proved a great day weather-wise for some friendly, yet intense, competition between special young athletes, as they stepped off the school buses and onto the field for the 2018 Douglas County Special Olympics.
This year’s Special Olympic games opened with the traditional fanfare, as members of the Chapel Hill High School Navy Junior ROTC presented the colors, as Tatyana Larbi, a student at Mason Creek Middle School performed the National Anthem. Modelle Richardson, a client at the Chanan Foundation, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Retired educator and longtime Kiwanis Club member John Stone emceed the event again this year. Stone is only the second individual to emcee Special Olympics since the first games in Douglas County began in the 1970s.
This year, the Games were dedicated and a plaque was presented to the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County for their continued financial and volunteer support since the Special Olympics began here in Douglas County.
Jennie Long was also recognized during the opening ceremonies. This year marks her 50th year of participating in Special Olympics. She began participating at age 4 and will be turning 55 this September.
John Croon, Kamira Best-Peoples, Malcom Anderson and Jahkeen Guy, students from Chestnut Log Middle School, led the athletes in the Athlete’s Oath.
The Special Olympics athlete's oath, which was first introduced by Eunice Kennedy Shriver at the inaugural Special Olympics international games in Chicago in 1968, is "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Trent North, participating in his first Special Olympic games since taking the role of Douglas County Schools superintendent, joined with North Douglas Elementary School student Chloe Crowe to declare, “Let the games begin.”
Approximately 450 special student athletes from the Douglas County School System and 100 adult athletes from four agencies across Douglas County joined together in exciting feats of competition this year.
Athletes from ages 3 to 22, representing 20 schools, competed within their age and gender in track and field events ranging from the 50-yard dash to the long jump.
Those participants who cannot compete in track and field excel in developmental games such as bowling, racecars and tic-tac-toe toss. Students in the special-needs preschool LEAP program, in its third year, participate in the Special Olympics with their own games.
Bright orange T-shirts sported this year’s theme "Peace, Love, Happiness," according to Sandy Brady, special education supervisor for the Douglas County School System, who coordinated the event she calls “a community effort.”
“There are a lot of people working behind the scenes,” she said.
The Special Olympics committee depends heavily on volunteers and financial support each year.
Perhaps the most heartwarming part of Special Olympics is the group of volunteers each year from the local high schools, said Brady.
Brady said, “We get student volunteers from all of the high schools who serve as buddies to our students. Each student has at least one high school buddy. We have around 250 student volunteers from the high schools. It is good for them to work with students from their schools as buddies and friends. They see them in a whole different light."
