A March report on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) income and projects presented Tuesday by Terry Gable of Moreland Altobelli Associates revealed negative 22.60 percent change in revenue from December 2017 to January 2018.
SPLOST collections for the month of December in 2017 came in at $2.4 million, dropping back to below the monthly average of $1.9 million monthly in January.
With a $2.4 million influx of revenue during the holiday shopping season, there still remains a $41,714 shortfall from what was expected for the 10 month projected total collections of $19.9 million.
From the SPLOST revenue, Gable said $4.5 million has been spent on projects so far.
The BOC approved a SPLOST list in February 2017, which provides 51 percent of funds brought in for transportation, 32 percent for fire/EMS and 17 percent for parks and recreation.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Tuesday adopted a resolution in March 2017 authorizing $75 million in bonds to be used for SPLOST projects, which will allow them to begin projects before the revenues start coming in over the six-year period.
The SPLOST is projected to raise $160 million in revenues over the six year period that will be proportionately divided between Douglas County and its municipalities -- Austell, Douglasville and Villa Rica.
Douglas County will receive 72.37 percent of the revenue, estimated to be roughly $115 million.
Among SPLOST project highlights, one of the biggest priorities and big ticket items for fire/EMS in Douglas County is a countywide public safety digital radio system, originally expected to cost $16.5 million. However, the county was able to purchase the system, expected to be operational in October 2019, under budget from Motorola for $14.9 million.
Fire Station No. 3 renovations are expected to go out for re-bids.
According to Gable's report, under transportation, all of the 2017 resurfacing has been completed. The Riverside Drive street lights are halfway completed and won't meet the March completion date.
However, the Riverside Drive/Rock House Road traffic signal will hopefully be hung in April, with the project completed in May, Gable said. A June completion date for Lee Road Extension Study is expected.
Design services for storm drains along sidewalks at Lithia Springs Elementary School, New Manchester High School and Chestnut Log Middle School are being bid out this week, after a first bid received no responses.
The long-anticipated Stewart Mill Road/Reynolds Road project is expected to get a May 1 notice to proceed, with a completion date in early 2019.
To view a project dashboard with complete and current SPLOST details, go to CelebrateDouglasCounty.com and click on projects.
