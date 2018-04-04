Two students from Eastside Elementary School were awarded the "ARTportunity Scholarship Fund”, created to bridge the gap between art and opportunity for children with a passion to create and explore freely, according to Emily Lightner, interim executive director of the Cultural Arts Council (CAC) of Douglasville/Douglas County.
Second grade student Malachi Josiah and fifth grade student Norma Franklin each received a scholarship to attend the Spring Break Arts Camp, which is going on this week at Deer Lick Park. Lightner said children ages 7-11 years old were eligible to apply for the scholarship.
The winners this year were announced during an assembly at their school on March 30.
“We collaborated with the Douglas County School System and the Douglas County art teachers,” she said, “Schools submitted their recommendations for the scholarship winners. Our committee then reviewed the applicants to select students that excelled in the arts and have a passion for it.”
Lightner created the scholarship because of her own passion for the arts. She said they were able to raise funds this year for two scholarships.
“The arts have always been a passion of mine since a very young age,” she said. “Throughout my years, I have noticed that, unfortunately, art isn’t readily available to everyone. I want everyone to be able to have a chance to learn and grow in the arts. Art is all around us; it is just a matter of interpretation.”
The CAC and the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department have collaborated to bring the Spring Break Arts Camp to students for the past 15 years. Children, 7-11 years old, are spending a productive spring break exploring a wide variety of art disciplines with four expert and experienced teaching artists — Nicole Hale (3D art), Joi Jamison (dance), Courtnee Miles (drama) and Cristhtian Perez-Molina (2D art and mixed media).
The 2018 Spring Break Arts Camp is made possible with the support from the GreyStone Power Foundation.
Lightner said, “The goal of the Spring Break Arts Camp is to encourage and reveal the talents of every student to highlight the impact the arts have on young children in developing their creative skills, social interactions and cultural awareness.”
The theme this year is “Let’s Make Magic Happen,” in which participants will work on different projects within their discipline that reflect and expand on a common theme.
The camp concludes Friday afternoon from 5 to 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at Deer Lick Park with a celebration of success and reception which is open to the public. Those attending will have an opportunity “to witness a memorable performance featuring the dance and drama skills learned during the week as well as the student’s artwork in a temporary exhibit put together by the visual arts teachers,” Lightner said.
For more information about exhibits and programs offered by the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, visit www.artsdouglas.org or call 770-949-2787.
