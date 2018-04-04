Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson believes that the future of Douglasville is bright and one of the reasons why is because some of the first steps to cleaning up the old mill site will take place this month.
At last Thursday’s State of the City address, Robinson said Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) is going to start the physical work for the cleanup this month. Through the ESA, the city can identify potential environmental liabilities from previous use.
“It’s a place where we’ve had several different businesses there and some other things that have been there,” Robinson said. “So we’re going to take some time, do an assessment, and have this project move forward.The city council has really taken an initiative to acquire the old mill a couple of years ago, but in our budget last year we set aside monies so we can go forward and clean the old mill. So we’re excited about that.”
An update on the Fiscal Year 2017-18 Budget was also presented during the address. The overall budget for FY2017-18 is $28,506,289.
The largest share of revenue — 77 percent of the revenue to be exact — comes from taxes. Taxes are expected to bring in $22,024,029 of revenue in the budget. Public safety is the city’s largest expenditure at $9,961,606. The second largest expenditure for the city is general government at $8,439,780. General government includes things like salaries of city employees, according to Robinson.
“We try to do a good job with our monies,” Robinson said. “The citizens want to know what the fund balance is and we’ve done really well. Our fund balance has seen a positive increase over the past three years. This is critical when reducing liabilities for future projects and absorbing any drastic economic events like we had in the great recession.”
The fund balance has gone up from $2,875,000 to $11,313,000 since 2014.
Forty-five percent of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds have gone to Transportation and Public Works. Resurfacing streets, beautification, and gateways to the city are a few examples of items that fall under Transportation and Public Works, Robinson said. Public safety has received 20 percent of the SPLOST funds, which helps pay for body cams and other resources that officers need. Parks and Recreation received 20 percent from SPLOST funds as well. City facilities received 15 percent of SPLOST funds.
Positive crime statistics were also brought up in the address. There’s been an 11 percent decrease in burglaries since 2013, a 22 percent decrease in motor vehicle theft since 2013, and zero reported homicides in 2017, Robinson said.
“That is a blessing,” Robinson said. “We are safer than we were five years ago in the city of Douglasville. A lot of that is attributed to our police chief and his great staff. … our crimes have decreased and we just want to ask people to continue to attend some of these community outreach programs.”
Robinson closed the address by emphasizing the importance of citizens volunteering in community cleanup efforts around the city. She also thanked all of the employees in the city who have helped her as mayor and even in her personal life, as Robinson recently mourned the death of her mother.
“Together, we’re doing wonderful things to make a positive difference in the community,” Robinson said. “It’s important that we remain diligent in our planting efforts and making smart, sustainable decisions that will create a better future for all of us for this generation to come. Not just for us, but for many years.”
