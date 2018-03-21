The severe weather swept through Douglas County Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning, resulting in a number of downed trees blocking roadways and downed power lines as a result of the strong winds.
Most of the damage occurred in the western and southwestern part of Douglas County in such places like Fairplay, according to Rick Martin, county spokesperson.
Matt Leach from the Tributary area posted on the Sentinel's Facebook page Monday night that it was “some of the worst hail I've ever seen.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, using inmate crews and members of the Department of Transportation staff, responded to various locations to remove trees down and clear debris from the roadways. Utility companies responded to clear down power lines and restore power to homes, Martin said.
According to GreyStone Power spokesperson Amanda Busby, as of early afternoon Tuesday, there were 2,280 customers without power. At its height, 14,000 GreyStone customers were without power due to Monday night’s storm.
GreyStone crews continued to be out in force restoring power Tuesday, joined by three crews from Walton, Jackson and Snapping Shoals EMCs, said Busby.
Major areas worst hit were in neighboring south Fulton near where GreyStone Power’s Cliftondale and Ono stations are located. Busby said there were a number of outages in this area where a confirmed tornado touched down.
In Douglas County, Busby said the Fairplay and Mason Creek areas were most affected, as was the south Villa Rica area in neighboring Carroll County.
Priscilla Wooten posted on the Sentinel's Facebook page Monday night, “'I’m here off the Southern end of Chapel Hill very near to where WSB said a tornado touched down. We got large hail, high winds and a lot of lightning. We went to the basement. Other than that, I really don't know if there's any damage around here or any trees down. Lights only flickered thankfully.
No school closings in Douglas County were reported as a result of the storm, and all students reported to class on Tuesday, despite a few schools reporting power outages and some road issues, according to Douglas County School System spokesperson Portia Lake.
A tractor-trailer hit a pole causing a power outage Burnett Elementary School. Power lines were stretched across the parking lot, causing a hazard, said Lake. Staff members were in the parking lot and rerouted Burnett students Tuesday morning to classes across the street at Eastside Elementary School. Burnett students were served breakfast and had class as normal on Eastside’s campus.
Power was restored at Burnett and things were back to normal by 9:45 a.m., Lake said, adding that first grade students were still able to attend their scheduled field trip.
According to Andy Micacchione, DCSS director of transportation, 75 percent of buses were impacted by the weather in some manner. Many buses were unable to get through to roads and schools and many roads were blocked by debris and downed trees, causing a lot of late buses Tuesday morning.
Todd Hindmon, DCSS IT director, reported a power outage Tuesday morning at Winston Elementary School, which was restored Tuesday. It was reported Tuesday afternoon that Winston still had no phone or internet service because of a downed pole and a broken cable. Lake said Georgia Power was working on the problem Tuesday.
Mason Creek Middle School, too, had a power and data outage. Hindmon said the data closet where the hardware connects to the network had no power, so the internet was down.
He said as of Tuesday afternoon, power had been restored and everything was functional
According to Hindmon, there should be no long-term issues related to the loss of power.
Ashley Eaves posted on the Sentinel's Facebook page Monday night, “Heard the hail, opened the front door, saw the rain blow back on itself, and knew it was a sign of things to come. Got the kids and the pooch and went down to the basement until the warning was over. Still thundering and lightning now but that's it. We are off Dorsett Shoals close to Alexander.”
Trees were reported down and across the road overnight on High Point Road and Mann Road, as well as U.S. Highway 78, Tyson Road, Ephesus Church Road and Shoreline Parkway at Stockmar Road, which also brought power lines down. Branches blocked both lanes on Dukes Road off Highway 5.
At one point two large trees fell across Milam Road and both Milam and Pool Roads were completely shut down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.