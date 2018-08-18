Strategic Plan unveiling planned for Wednesday;

When Ana-Elis Perry thinks of great brands, one that comes to mind is Chick-fil-A’s iconic logo that for most brings positive thoughts of a restaurant known for quality food and outstanding customer service.
Perry co-chairs, along with Gary Miller, the Douglas UnitE Partners, which oversees the Community Strategic Plan for Douglas County.
After nearly two years of working behind the scenes, Perry, Miller and the others involved with Douglas UnitE couldn’t be more excited to show off a new branding campaign and five-year plan for Douglas County.
The unveiling of the Strategic Plan will take place at the Douglasville Conference Center this coming Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 5-8 p.m.
And as part of the Strategic Plan unveiling Wednesday, a new branding campaign with a new community logo will be made public for the first time that the Douglas UnitE group hopes will draw the kind of positive attention to Douglas County that Chick-fil-A’s chicken and feathers logo brings for the Atlanta-based company.
“What this branding does is it gives you that recognizable logo and tagline that when you see it you know this is referring to Douglas County,” Perry said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in Alpharetta or wherever you are, when you see you it, you kind of say, huh, I’ve seen this before. What is this Douglas County?”
Miller added: “The school system can use it a little differently than the Cultural Arts Center than the Development Authority. It’s just going to have things that look similar, but it’s flexible, yet will have a consistent look. All of that just as a teaser.”
Wednesday’s event will feature logo giveaway items for all attendees, free food and music. There will also be kid-centric activities that tie into the new community branding for those with families including face painting, games and sweets. And there will even be translation services for the Spanish-speaking community, Perry said.
There will be two presentations — one at 5:15 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m. — by Avalanche Consulting, which facilitated the Strategic Plan with community input through surveys and focus groups where people who live in Douglas County gave input on how they view the county and what they want to see in the future.
However, Perry and Miller said it’s not necessary for citizens to be at one of the two presentations, noting that the presentations will be videoed by Douglasville’s CITI TV for folks to watch later. They said that Douglas UnitE recognizes many people work in Atlanta and may not be able to get back into the county until later. Hence, the event is set up for people to drop in any time during the 5-8 p.m. window.
In addition to the new branding unveiling with a new logo that can be used by city and county agencies, businesses and others and the new Strategic Plan presentation, there will also be interactive stations set up for four pillars that are part of the strategy.
The pillars are:
• Celebrate the Community, led by Sara Ray, president and CEO of the Douglas County Chamber
• Invest with Intention, led by Gil Shearouse, executive director of the Douglasville-Douglas County WSA
• Cultivate Talent, led by Trent North, Douglas County Schools Superintendent
• Build Business Success, led by Chris Pumphrey, executive director, Development Authority of Douglas County.
There will be comment cards at each interactive station and opportunities for citizens to ask questions.
Miller said the hope is that people will also volunteer and get involved in helping shape and implement the five-year Strategic Plan as they visit each interactive station and find things they are passionate about.
Perry added: “We really need this to be a call to action. We’ve got this strategy and it’s our roadmap. But there’s still so much work to be done and so much input that we need that cannot be done by (the Douglas UnitE Partners). This is your opportunity to step up and say, ‘I want to be a part of this.’ It’s really easy for us to lean on our elected officials and hold them accountable for things that we expect them to do. It’s a lot harder to roll up your sleeves and do the work.”
Miller acknowledges that there are pieces to the Strategic Plan that “the community won’t see driving down the road.” He gave the example of workforce development in schools and making sure high school graduates in the county are ready to go to work.
However, he said “beautification and art and magnifying the resources we have” in amenities like Sweetwater Creek State Park and finding ways to enhance those areas are “things people can kind of grab.”
“The plan has got curb appeal to parts of it and part of it is behind the scenes dirty work that will make Douglas County a successful county,” Miller said.
Miller said one of the key questions for the community is: “What is the main thoroughfare in Douglas County?” Citizens can weigh in on that question Wednesday.
It may be Highway 92/Fairburn Road, or Chapel Hill Road or Highway 5. Miller said whatever road is decided on, the goal is to beautify the roadway so it looks nice as a sort of "Welcome to Douglas County."
Perry and Miller said the new Community Strategic Plan being unveiled Wednesday by the all-volunteer Douglas UnitE Partners group is different from many of the other similar initiatives that have been undertaken in the past that didn’t last.
Miller is CEO of GreyStone Power, has lived in the county 27 years and served on many of those past initiatives.
He said with the new Strategic Plan, building excitement within the community and city-county cooperation are keys to success.
“Who is Douglas County?” Miller asked. “Who is it when we promote it to future business prospects to locate here? Who is it to realtors who might promote us as a community to move here and raise your family? Whatever it is, let’s get a consistent message out there and let’s brand ourselves the way we want to be branded and not the way others brand Douglas County.
“So, that’s where I see some of the change with this. And I would just say that it’s one that we’ve gone through a history where the city and county weren’t always on the same page and today we’re very fortunate that they are. It’s an opportune time to come together. We don’t have competing brands or initiatives within the county itself. So, the opportunity, the time to do this is now.”
Perry works in healthcare and has lived in Douglas County for 11 years. She’s originally from the Dominican Republic and moved from New York to Atlanta in 1999 before settling in Douglasville in 2007.
“I think the difference with this is that it really bubbled up from community need instead of this being pushed down and saying, OK, we’re going to create a brand for the community or some sort of strategy,” Perry said. “It was really what the community was asking for because obviously we’re changing. To have someone like me in the community — I wasn’t born and raised in Douglasville — but I’m super passionate.”
For more information about the event, text DOUGLASUNITE to 22828 and visit https://www.facebook.com/events/277620102994967/
ABOUT DOUGLAS UNITE
Douglas UnitE's purpose is to help citizens envision, engage and energize positive growth in Douglas County. In addition to Perry and Miller, representatives from several other organizations are involved in Douglas UnitE including: City of Douglasville, Douglas County Government, Douglas County Chamber, Development Authority of Douglas County, Douglas County School System, Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, Foxhall Resort, Georgia Power Company, HRC Engineers, Harley Rowe & Fowler, Servis1st Bank and WellStar Douglas Hospital.
CELEBRATE THE COMMUNITY
• What: Douglas County Community Strategic Plan Unveiling
• When: Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 5-8 p.m.
• Where: Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church St., Douglasville.
• Presentations: Avalanche Consulting will make presentations on the Strategic Plan at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will also be interactive stations for citizens to give feedback and sign up to volunteer.
• MORE INFO: For more information about the event, text DOUGLASUNITE to 22828 and visit https://www.facebook.com/events/277620102994967/
All citizens are invited to drop in any time during the program Wednesday. Free food, music and items featuring the community's new brand will be distributed. The event is family friendly, with face painting, games and sweet treats for children.
