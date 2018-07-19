On Monday, July 16th, Marcus Strozier was sentenced by Superior Court Judge William H. "Beau" McClain on two counts of robbery for his role in a robbery of the RaceTrac on Thornton Road in December of 2015. Strozier, a seven-time convicted felon with multiple previous robbery convictions, was sentenced by Judge McClain to 20 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison. Pursuant to the Judge's sentence, the defendant will not be eligible for early release on parole. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Cusack.
On December 18, 2015, the defendant entered the RaceTrac on Thornton Road in Douglas County with two other males, all wearing black masks over their faces and carrying trash bags. They immediately went behind the checkout counter and bagged up nearly $2,000 worth of cigarettes before fleeing to their Dodge Charger and driving off at a high rate of speed towards I-20.
During the investigation which immediately followed the robbery, video confirmed one of the suspects dropped his trash bag during the robbery. Finger print testing was done on the trash bag and numerous fingers prints were lifted from the trash bag belonging to the defendant Marcus Strozier. As law enforcement with the Douglasville Police Department continued the investigation, it was determined the defendant had six prior felony convictions over the previous three years for multiple robbery and theft cases. It was later determined that the defendant, a Fulton County resident, committed this robbery during a spree of robberies in Carroll County, Douglas Countyand Forsyth County, one of which ended in a high speed chase with law enforcement. All of the robberies during the crime spree targeted RaceTrac gas stations around metro-Atlanta.
At sentencing, the defendant asked for mercy and leniency, telling Judge McClain that, "Prison is no good for me" and explaining that he "doesn't get anything out of it" while spending time in prison following his previous convictions. ADA Cusack highlighted the defendant's extensive, repeat offender criminal history as well as the dangerousness that flows from these cases, including the high speed chase on I-20 the defendant engaged in with law enforcement following his Carroll County Robbery which ended in a chase in Douglasville. Judge McClain agreed with the sate's recommendation while noting he had an obligation to protect the community from a career criminal like the defendant who rob businesses during rush hour and flee from the scene at high rates of speed.
Douglas County District Attorney Ryan Leonard called the defendant, "A career criminal who has no regard for the property or safety of law abiding citizens. This conviction and sentence ensures he will not endanger the lives of members of our community for at least ten years, and that he will not be able to steal from local businesses either."
