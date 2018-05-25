The Douglas County School System is investigating an incident on a school bus where an elementary school student allegedly beat a bus driver. The driver was transporting 35-40 Bright Star Elementary School students in kindergarten through fifth grade on Monday afternoon at 2:50 p.m.
According to Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, a student on the school bus has been accused of hitting another student riding on the bus. The driver pulled over in a church parking lot to investigate, but the student would not stop hitting the other student.
The bus driver, who the school system didn't name citing privacy laws, decided to return the bus the short distance back to school, North said. While driving back to school, the student hit the bus driver repeatedly using their hand, according to North.
He said the driver radioed the school system’s transportation department for assistance. School system employees arrived at the school, and another school bus transported the students back to Bright Star Elementary.
The student believed to be involved in the incident was transported home by parents.
North said, “The Douglas County School System's mission is to provide a safe learning environment for all students. The Douglas County School System does not condone violence, bullying or harassment of any kind. The safety of our students has been and will always be the district's number one priority.”
