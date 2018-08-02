Students in the Douglas County School System will have an opportunity to "Sneak a Peek" at what lies ahead during the 2018-2019 school year.
Elementary and middle school students and parents can visit their schools on Monday, Aug. 6 to get ready for class, which begins on Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Elementary students can "Sneak a Peek" from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, while middle schools will open doors for a preview from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
All five of the high schools in Douglas County will hold their Back to School Bashes this Friday, Aug. 3.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Douglas County High School is holding its annual Fall Blitz on Friday in the new gym for students to receive the most up-to-date class schedule, bus route information,and to purchase parking ($50), yearbooks ($65), athletic passes ($70), prom tickets & pictures ($75), Senior Class Activity Fee ($40), and DCHS spirit wear. Prices for some of these items, including prom and yearbook will increase throughout the year. Upcoming 11th-12th graders should attend from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Upcoming 9th and 10th graders should attend from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.School tours will be available for ninth grade students to get acclimated to the campus, find their classrooms, and meet teachers.
LITHIA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
Lithia Springs High School's Back to School Bash will be held Friday in the new gym. Seniors should arrive between 10 a.m. and noon; sophomores and juniors should attend between noon and 2 p.m; and freshmen should attend between 2 and 4 p.m.
ALEXANDER HIGH SCHOOL
Alexander High School will offer a one-stop opportunity Friday between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. for parents and students to take care of the necessary items and events that will occur during the upcoming school year.
Report times at Alexander are: seniors from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; juniors from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; sophomores from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and freshmen from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Students and parents will enter the school through the 300 hall and proceed to the cafeteria to take care of all the things that they’ll need for a successful school year.
Once finished in the cafeteria, they will move to the 200 hall to pick up their schedule. PBIS Cougar Cards will also be issued with schedules to eligible students.
Juniors and seniors will be able to purchase a ticket to the 2019 Prom for $70 each. Yearbooks will be on sale for $75 and that includes a free nameplate ($6 value). Yearbook price goes up to $80 after the bash. Students who drive to school can purchase their parking passes (bring current insurance card, proof of DC tag, driver’s license form from school website) for $50. For a one-time price of $75, any Cougar fan can purchase an AHS Athletic Pass. This allows card holders to gain entrance into all AHS regular season home sporting events. Lockers will be on sale for $5.
Bus route information will be available outside the Attendance Office. Parents will also be able to clear any holds on student accounts.
CHAPEL HILL HIGH SCHOOL
Chapel Hill High School 10th through 12th grade students may pick up schedules on Friday, Aug. 3. Seniors can pick up schedules from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; juniors from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and sophomores between 1:30 and 3 p.m.
A freshman orientation will be held tonight (Aug. 2) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to welcome Chapel Hill's newest Panthers.
During that time, the ninth graders can obtain their schedule, meet teachers and sign up for sports.
NEW MANCHESTER HIGH SCHOOL
New Manchester High School will also hold its Back to School Bash Friday. Seniors report between 8:30 and 10 a.m.; juniors report between 10 and 11:30 a.m.; sophomores report between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and freshmen report between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
