Former Sentinel editor Mitch Sneed was beloved in Douglas County by many here.
In the wake of his sudden death last Sunday after a car accident, one of his good friends in Douglasville is now raising money to help Sneed’s wife, Cyndi.
Rodney Elrod, owner of Super Quick Towing in Douglasville, said he plans to donate 100 percent of the money he makes towing in Douglas County on Monday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 10 to Cyndi Sneed.
“Just a friend needs some help,” Elrod said, recalling several times where he and Mitch Sneed worked together to help families in need during Sneed's time in Douglas County. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Elrod said for those who want to help Cyndi but don’t need a tow, he’ll have someone taking donations at the Super Quick Towing office at 2072 Fairburn Rd. in Douglasville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Elrod said he plans to deliver all money raised to Cyndi Sneed next Wednesday.
For more information about helping Sneed, you can also call Super Quick Towing at 770-489-0033.
Mitch Sneed had been the editor in Alexander City, Alabama, at The Outlook newspaper, for the last four years after a three-year run as editor in Douglasville where he led the Sentinel to first place in General Excellence from the Georgia Press Association. He was rear-ended at a stop light in that town in central Alabama on June 30 and died a day later on July 1 from injuries sustained in the crash.
Sneed’s funeral is planned for this Saturday, July 7 at 4 p.m. ET at the Faith Temple in Alexander City.
The Alexander City community — like Douglas County and the other places Sneed worked over a nearly four-decade career in journalism — has been mourning his sudden death.
Sneed was a University of Georgia graduate and big Georgia Bulldogs fan. Some in Alexander City put red, black and white ribbons where Sneed sat for Alexander City council meetings and on light posts and in businesses in the city’s downtown over the last week, The Outlook reported.
One of Sneed’s neighbors in Alexander City, Josh Lackey, organized a fishing tournament on Lake Martin that will take place after Sneed’s funeral on Saturday, with funds raised also going to help Cyndi Sneed.
