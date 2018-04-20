A man was shot to death by a Douglas County deputy in the public restroom at the sheriff's office early Wednesday morning.
Justin Oakes, 32, entered the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lobby at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Georgia Bureau Investigation Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles.
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said Oakes later went into the public restroom at the sheriff’s office, where he made multiple 911 calls claiming that he had been suffering from a poison.
“I’m fighting for my life,” Oakes said in a 911 call, released by WSB-TV. “They got radiation in the damn room where they’re about to blow my back out. I need Atlanta police to come down quick. I’m fighting for my life. I’m in Douglasville jail and they’re trying to kill me.”
When Dep. James Miller and Lt. Charles Mitchell responded to the calls at 2:15 a.m. and approached the restroom, Oakes barricaded himself in the restroom, according to Miles.
Eventually, the two deputies were able to push their way into the restroom, where they saw that Oakes had a knife, Pounds said. The deputies tased Oakes, but he continued to move towards the deputies and stabbed Miller in the leg twice before being shot by Miller multiple times. Oakes died on the scene, according to Miles.
Miller is a two-year employee of the sheriff’s office and is currently in good standing, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. He is currently a shift supervisor in the Patrol Division and was a member of the United States Marine Corps prior to joining the sheriff’s office. Miller was initially emotional about how the situation played out, Pounds said.
“He was very upset early, taking a man’s life, nobody wants to do that, but when you’re forced to do that, then you have no alternative,” Pounds said during a press conference on Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s office will not change its policy of keeping the lobby open at all times for community members, according to Pounds.
“There will be no changes to the operation of the lobby after 5 p.m., but I would like to note that effective earlier this month there has been an armed deputy sheriff assigned on a permanent basis to the lobby,” Pounds said. “This deputy is there to respond to any citizen that walks into the sheriff's office with a law enforcement need or to file a report as well as handle the safety and security of the lobby during normal business hours.”
Mitchell also had a wound on his leg, but it was unclear if the wound was from a stray bullet or from being stabbed by Oakes, Pounds said. Both deputies were transported to a local hospital and were later released. Both of the deputies are doing well at home now, according to Pounds.
“The safety of the members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is very important to me,” Pounds said. “They are trained to handle themselves in situations like this. The job of law enforcement can always be dangerous, but we strive to keep ourselves and our community members safe."
The case is currently being investigated by the GBI, which will turn over its findings to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review. Both of the deputies are on administrative leave with pay pending the GBI investigation, Pounds said.
