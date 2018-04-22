Suspect with gun allegedly threatens burglary victim

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary for her alleged involvement in an incident in Lithia Springs earlier this month.
This past Thursday, Natasha Sutterlin, 31, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail, jail records show.
On April 6 between 5 p.m. and 8:39 p.m. on Chesnut Lane in Lithia Springs, Sutterlin pried or kicked her way in the front door of a residence, taking money and items from the home, according to the arrest warrant. Once in the home, Sutterlin committed assault with a small black handgun by pointing it and threatening to shoot the victim, according to the arrest warrant.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Inv. Rodney Howard conducted a search warrant on April 6. The search warrant was conducted to see if Sutterlin had any firearms or any items that could be traced back to a robbery that occurred recently in Lithia Springs, according to warrant. The search warrant specifies that it is expected the suspect will turn over her children to the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) as well.
Sutterlin was officially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and burglary forced entry of a residence. She made her first court appearance on Friday morning and her bond was not listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.