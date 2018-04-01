Historic New Manchester Mill History Hike
Sundays, April 1, 1-2:30 p.m. & April 15, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. & Thursdays, April 19 & 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
This hike follows Sweetwater Creek down to and inside the historic five-story Civil War era New Manchester mill with a Park Ranger. The mill, see in the "Hunger Games: Mockingjay" film, is situated alongside the lovely rapids (up to class IV+) of the creek. This walking tour requires a moderate mile-long hike (total) down to the mill and back. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
"John Muir Inspired" Identification Hike
Sunday, April 1, 1:30-3 p.m.
No cameras or search engines, only pencil and paper. This hike will be an educational program geared toward identifying native and non-native animal and plant species. Pencil and sketch pad recommended. 8 yrs. and older. Reservations required. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Homeschool Wednesday
Wednesday, April 4, 11-12:30 p.m.
Home-school students of all ages are welcomed to come join park rangers on an educational nature/history hike to the historic five story New Manchester Mill alongside the lovely rapids of Sweetwater Creek (up to class IV). This hike meets GPS standards. Meet at the Visitor's Center. Reservation recommended. $3 plus $5 parking.
Children's Nature Hike
Thursday, April 5 & Friday, April 6, 11-12:30 p.m.
This hike for children (6 years and older) will focus on learning more about the beautiful Piedmont forest we live in, especially the animals and plants of this area. We will be hiking down to the five story Civil War-era mill and whitewater rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Parents are welcome. $5 plus $5 parking.
Twilight Lake Paddle
Fridays, April 6, 13, 20, 27, 6:30-8 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led lake outing as we watch for wading birds and raptors and enjoy the setting sun. This program is open to adults who can swim and children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. You may choose a canoe or kayak for this trip. Reservations required. Meet at the Bait Shop. $20 includes gear. $5 parking.
"Bark in the Park" Dog Hike
Saturday, April 7, 5-6:30 p.m.
Walk the beautiful trails of the park with your four-legged companion. We will enjoy a guided hike by a park ranger alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek and view the five-story New Manchester mill from the film "Hunger Games: Mockingjay." Reservations required. Meet outside the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
*Requests for auxiliary aids and services should be made directly with the park. Please provide advance notice for scheduled events to allow time for scheduling.
Early Spring Wildflower Hike
Saturday, April 7, 4-6 p.m.
This 2-mile hike will be moderately strenuous and will pass through several beautiful wildflower habitats. Generally, we see 20 to 25 species on this "early in the spring" hike. Meet in the Interpretive Center. $5 plus $5 parking.
Ranger-led Lake Paddle
Sundays, April 8, 15, 29, 2-3:30 p.m.
Join us for a ranger-led, peaceful outing on the lake and possibly up Beaver Creek. This trip is for those 18 years or older who can swim or children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Bait Shop. Register in advance. $20 includes canoe or tandem kayak, PFD, and paddle. $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek by Kayak
Saturdays, April 14, 21, 28, 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. & 3:30-6 p.m.
Join us for a beautiful two-hour paddle through a peaceful stretch of Sweetwater Creek in a tandem kayak. There is also a short walking tour to view the New Manchester mill ruins and whitewater rapids. This outing is for adults (18 yrs. and older) who can swim and those 12 yrs. to 17 yrs. who can swim and are with adult. Kayak, PFD, and paddle included. Register in advance. $25 plus $5 parking.
Introduction to Wilderness Survival
Friday, April 20, 1-4 p.m.
This class covers basic to advanced survival techniques. For ages 12 and up. Learn general skills such as fire making, making emergency shelters, and navigation. Registration is required. Space is limited. $10 plus $5 parking.
Earth Day Kayak Cleanup
Sunday, April 22, 1-4 p.m.
Join us in beautifying the George H. Sparks reservoir as we pick up trash from the water by kayak and along the banks.Pre-registration is required (limited space available) and previous kayaking experience is required for those in kayaks. Kayakers must be able to swim. Meet at the Bait Shop. $5 parking.
Candlelight Hike to the Mill
Saturday, April 21, 8-10 p.m.
This mile-long guided night hike led by "The Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" is moderately difficult and goes down to and inside the Civil War era textile mill ruins of the five story New Manchester mill alongside the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Candle lanterns are provided. No children under 6 years or dogs permitted. No reservations are possible. Meet and pay (cash only, exact change please) in the Visitor's Center parking lot. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Geology Hike
Saturday, April 28, 1-4 p.m.
Geologist and "Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" president John Johnston will lead a moderately strenuous two mile hike identifying rock types and explaining how they formed. Explore the inside of the five story Civil War era New Manchester Mill alongside the magnificent whitewater rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Meet in the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed toe shoes required. $6 plus $5 parking.
Full Moon Paddle
Monday, April 30, 8-9:30 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led paddle on the Sparks Reservoir under the full moon. This program is offered to all adults (18 years and older) who can swim. You have a choice of a tandem kayak or a canoe. Meet at the Bait Shop. Reservations are required. $25 plus $5 parking.
