New Manchester Mill Tours
Sunday, July 1, 1-4 p.m.
Join a park ranger for a short tour inside the five story Civil War era New Manchester mill alongside the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek. These $2 tours will be offered on demand between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. by rangers who will be waiting at the mill. Please pay at the Visitor's Center before heading down the red trail to the mill. $2 plus $5 parking.
Twilight Lake Paddle
Sundays, July 1, 15, 29, 7-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Fridays, July 6, 20, 7-8:30 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led lake outing as we enjoy the setting sun and watch for wading birds like Great Blue Herons and Egrets and raptors like Bald Eagles and Ospreys. There will also be a short paddle up Beaver Creek to view a beaver dam. This program is open to adults who can swim and children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. You may choose either a canoe or a kayak for this trip. Reservations are required. Meet at the Bait Shop. $20 includes kayak, PFD, and paddle. $5 parking.
Ranger-led Lake Paddle
Wednesday, July 4, 10-11:30 a.m.
Join us for a ranger-led, peaceful outing on the lake and up Beaver Creek as we look for large birds like eagles and egrets. This trip is for those 18 years or older who can swim or children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Bait Shop. Register in advance. $20 includes canoe or tandem kayak, PFD, and paddle. $5 parking.
Historic New Manchester Mill History Hike
Wednesday, July 4, 1-2:30 p.m., & 3-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 7, 2-3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 8, 29, 1-2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 14, 21, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 15, 3-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 21, 1-2:30 p.m.
This hike follows Sweetwater Creek down to and inside the historic five-story Civil War era New Manchester mill with a Park Ranger. The mill, seen in the "Hunger Games: Mockingjay" film, is situated alongside the lovely rapids (up to class IV) of the creek. This walking tour requires a moderate mile-long hike (total) down to the mill and back. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek Junior Ranger Day Camp
Thursday, July 5, 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Join us for 6 hours of fun and education as we learn about nature and history. Highlights include walking down to and inside the Civil War era New Manchester mill alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek as well as taking pedal boats out on the lake. There will be other hikes and fun, creative activities. Lunch is not included. Ages 6 to 12. $25 plus $5 parking.
Introduction to Kayaking
Saturday, July 7, 10-11:30 a.m.
Join us for an introduction to kayaking on beautiful Sparks Reservoir. This program is for men and women 18 years and older who are able to swim and are new to kayaking. Reservations are required. Meet at the Bait Shop. (Kayaks, PFDs, and paddles provided) $20 plus $5 parking.
'Bark in the Park' Dog Hike
Sunday, July 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Walk the beautiful trails of the park with your four-legged companion. Enjoy a guided hike by a Park Ranger alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek and view (including inside) the Civil War era five-story New Manchester mill seen in the film "Hunger Games: Mockingjay." Reservations required. Meet outside the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Children's Nature Hike
Wednesday, July 11, 9:30-11 a.m.
This hike for children (6 years and older) and parents (if you wish) will focus on learning more about the beautiful Piedmont forest we live in especially the animals and plants of this area. We will be hiking down to the five story Civil War-era New Manchester mill and the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek. $5 plus $5 parking.
Geology Hike
Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Geologist and "Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" president John Johnston will lead a moderately strenuous two-mile hike identifying rock types and explaining how they formed. Explore the inside of the five story Civil War era New Manchester Mill alongside the magnificent whitewater rapids of Sweetwater Creek.
Meet in the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Life on the Creek-Native American Hike
Sunday, July 15, 1-2:30 p.m.
Join us on a peaceful easy to moderate one-and-a-half-mile hike along Sweetwater Creek as we discuss the life of the Cherokee and Creek tribes who called Sweetwater Creek State Park home. 6 years and older. $5 plus $5 parking.
Early Morning Lake Paddle
Saturday, July 21, 8-9:30 a.m.
Join us for a peaceful, early morning paddle on Sparks Reservoir as we paddle through the tunnel to the west side of the lake to watch for birds and paddle past the Yurt Village and campground and up Beaver Creek. Open to anyone 18 or over who can swim and children 6 or over who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. Includes boat, PFD, and paddle. $20 plus $5 parking.
Full Moon Paddle
(Almost Full Moon Paddle) Thursday, July 26, 8:30-10 p.m.
(Full Moon Paddle) Friday, July 27, 8:30-10 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led paddle on the Sparks Reservoir under the full (or almost full) moon. This program is offered to all adults (18 years and older) who can swim. You have a choice of a tandem kayak or a canoe. Kayak, PFD, paddle, and glow stick provided. Meet at the Bait Shop. Reservations are required. $25 plus $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek by Kayak
Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & 3-5:30 p.m.
Join us for a beautiful two-hour still water paddle through a peaceful stretch of Sweetwater Creek in a tandem kayak. There is also a short walking tour to view the New Manchester mill ruins (including inside) and the magnificent whitewater rapids. This outing is for adults (18 yrs. and older) who can swim and those 12 yrs. to 17 yrs. who can swim and are with an adult. Kayak, PFD, and paddle included. Register in advance. Meet at the Visitor's Center. $25 plus $5 parking.
Snake Awareness
Sunday, July 29, 3-4 p.m.
Join a Park Ranger and several snakes in this educational program as we learn about reptiles of Sweetwater Creek State Park. This will be an up-close experience as everyone will have the opportunity to touch the snakes. Reservations recommended. Meet at the Visitor's Center. $2 plus $5 parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.