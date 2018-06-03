Twilight Lake Paddle
Fridays, June 8, 15, 22, 7:30-9 p.m.
Sundays, June 3, 10, 24, 7:30-9 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led lake outing as we enjoy the setting sun and watch for wading birds like Great Blue Herons and raptors like Bald Eagles and Ospreys. There will also be a short paddle up Beaver Creek to view a beaver dam. This program is open to adults who can swim and children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. You may choose either a canoe or a kayak for this trip. Reservations are required. Meet at the Bait Shop. $20 includes kayak, PFD, and paddle. $5 parking.
Historic New Manchester Mill History Hike
Saturday, June 2, 9-10:30 a.m. (National Trails Day) & 1-2:30 p.m. ( National Trails Day)
Sunday, June 3, 1-2:30 p.m. & 4-5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 10, 17, 24, 1-2:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 16, 5-6:30 p.m.
This hike follows Sweetwater Creek down to and inside the historic five-story Civil War era New Manchester mill with a Park Ranger. The mill, see in the "Hunger Games: Mockingjay" film, is situated alongside the lovely rapids (up to class IV) of the creek. This walking tour requires a moderate mile-long hike (total) down to the mill and back. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Native American Heritage Hike (National Trails Day)
Saturday, June 2 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Join us for a 21/2-hour strenuous 1.5-mile hike focusing on the first inhabitants of our area, the Native Americans or American Indians, as we explore the east side of the creek, which will include a visit to the "Indian Cave." Meet at the Visitor's Center. Reservations recommended. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. 6 years and older. $6 plus $5 parking.
'Bark in the Park' Dog Hike
Saturday, June 2, 2-3:30 p.m.(National Trails Day)
Sunday, June 10, 1-2:30 p.m.
Walk the beautiful trails of the park with your four-legged companion. Enjoy a guided hike by a Park Ranger alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek and view (including inside) the Civil War-era five-story New Manchester mill from the film "Hunger Games: Mockingjay." Reservations required. Meet outside the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek Junior Ranger Day Camp
Thursday, June 7, 21, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Join us for 6 hours of fun and education as we learn about nature and history. Highlights include walking down to and inside the Civil War-era New Manchester mill alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek as well as taking pedal boats out on the lake. There will be other hikes and fun, creative activities. Lunch is not included. Ages 6 to 12. $25 plus $5 parking.
*Requests for auxiliary aids and services should be made directly with the park. Please provide advance notice for scheduled events to allow time for scheduling. Thank you.
Geology Hike
Saturday, June 9, 10a.m.-1 p.m.
Geologist and "Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" president John Johnston will lead a moderately strenuous two-mile hike identifying rock types and explaining how they formed. Explore the inside of the five story Civil War era New Manchester Mill alongside the magnificent whitewater rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Meet in the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed toe shoes are required. $6 plus $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek by Kayak
Saturdays, June 9, 30, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 3:30-6 p.m.
Join us for a beautiful two-hour still water paddle through a peaceful stretch of Sweetwater Creek in a tandem kayak. There is also a short walking tour to view the New Manchester mill ruins (including inside) and the magnificent whitewater rapids. This outing is for adults (18 yrs. and older) who can swim and those 12 yrs. to 17 yrs. who can swim and are with an adult. Kayak, PFD, and paddle included. Register in advance. Meet at the Visitor's Center. $25 plus $5 parking.
Photographer's Morning Out
Saturday, June 16, 8-9:30 a.m.
Join a Park Ranger who will take you to their favorite photogenic areas along the trails to catch the morning light on the magnificent rapids and rocks of Sweetwater Creek as well as the spectacular New Manchester Mill (as seen in the film "Hunger Games: Mockingjay"). $6 plus $5 parking.
Hike through the Piedmont Forest
Sunday, June 17, 3-4:30 p.m.
Join a park ranger for a leisurely hike through our beautiful Piedmont forest as we identify the trees, shrubs, and flowers and discuss the medicinal and edible plants along the way. Meet at the Visitor's Center $5 plus $5 parking
Children's Nature Hike
Wednesday, June 20, 11a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 28, 9-10:30 a.m.
This hike for children (6 years and older) will focus on learning more about the beautiful Piedmont forest we live in, especially the animals and plants of this area. We will be hiking down to the five story Civil War-era mill. $5 plus $5 parking.
New Manchester Day
Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
This living history event will bring to life the New Manchester Community that prospered up to the end of the Civil War. Visit a Civil War-era encampment, take a historical tour to the New Manchester Mill, and learn about Civil War-era uniforms and firearms during black powder demonstrations and infantry drilling. $5 parking.
Candlelight Hike to the Mill
Saturday, June 23, 9-10:30 p.m.
This mile-long guided night hike led by "The Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" is moderately difficult and goes down to and inside the Civil War era textile mill ruins of the five story New Manchester mill alongside the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Candle lanterns are provided. No children under 6 years or dogs permitted. No reservations are possible. Meet and pay (cash only, exact change please) in the Visitor's Center parking lot. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Full Moon Paddle
Thursday, June 28, 8:30-10 p.m.
(Almost Full Moon Paddle)
Friday, June 29, 8:30-10 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led paddle on the Sparks Reservoir under the full (or almost full) moon. This program is offered to all adults (18 years and older) who can swim. You have a choice of a tandem kayak or a canoe. Kayak, PFD, paddle, and glowstick provided. Meet at the Bait Shop. Reservations are required. $25 plus $5 parking.
