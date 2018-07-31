Children's Nature Hike
Thursday, Aug. 29-10:30 a.m.
This hike for children (6 years and older) and parents (if you wish) will focus on learning more about the beautiful Piedmont forest we live in especially the animals and plants of this area. We will be hiking down to the five story Civil War-era New Manchester mill and the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek. $5 plus $5 parking.
Early Morning Lake Paddle
Friday, Aug. 3 and 178-9:30 a.m.
Join us for a peaceful, early morning paddle on Sparks Reservoir as we paddle through the tunnel to the west side of the lake to watch for large birds (Great Blue Herons, Bald Eagles, Ospreys, Egrets) and paddle past the Yurt Village and campground and up Beaver Creek. To view a beaver dam up close. Open to anyone 18 or over who can swim and children 6 or over who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. Includes canoe or kayak, PFD, and paddle. $20 plus $5 parking.
Twilight Lake Paddle
Fridays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 317-8:30 p.m.
Sundays, Aug. 5 and 127-8:30 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led lake outing as we enjoy the setting sun and watch for wading birds like Great Blue Herons and Egrets and raptors like Bald Eagles and Ospreys. There will also be a short paddle up Beaver Creek to view a beaver dam. This program is open to adults who can swim and children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. You may choose either a canoe or a kayak for this trip. Reservations are required.Meet at the Bait Shop. $20 includes kayak, PFD, and paddle plus $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek by Kayak
Saturday, Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
Join us for a beautiful still water paddle through a peaceful stretch of Sweetwater Creek in a tandem kayak. There is also a short walking tour to view the New Manchester mill ruins (including inside) and the magnificent whitewater rapids (up to class IV). This outing is for adults (18 yrs. and older) who can swim and those 12 yrs. to 17 yrs. who can swim and are with an adult. Kayak, PFD, and paddle included. Register in advance. Meet at the Visitor's Center. $25 plus $5 parking.
'Bark in the Park' Dog Hike
Sunday, Aug. 5, 12-1:30 p.m.
Walk the beautiful trails of the park with your four-legged companion. Enjoy a guided hike by a Park Ranger alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek and view (including inside) the Civil War era five-story New Manchester mill seen in the film "Hunger Games: Mockingjay." Reservations required. Meet outside the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Historic New Manchester Mill History Hike
Sunday, Aug. 5 and 121-2:30 p.m.
This hike follows Sweetwater Creek down to and inside the historic five-story Civil War era New Manchester mill with a Park Ranger. The mill, seen in the "Hunger Games: Mockingjay" film and others, is situated alongside the lovely rapids (up to class IV) of Sweetwater Creek. This walking tour requires a moderate mile-long hike (total) down to the mill and back. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Introduction to Wilderness Survival
Friday, Aug. 101-4 p.m.
This class covers basic and intermediate survival techniques. For ages 12 and up. Learn general skills such as fire making, emergency shelter construction, and navigation. Registration is required. Space is limited. $10 plus $5 parking.
Geology Hike
Saturday, Aug. 1110 a.m.-1 p.m.
Geologist and "Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" president John Johnston will lead a moderately strenuous two-mile hike identifying rock types and explaining how they formed. Explore the inside of the five story Civil War era New Manchester Mill alongside the magnificent whitewater rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Meet in the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Life on the Creek-Native American Hike
Sunday, Aug. 12Noon-1:30 p.m.
Join us on a peaceful, easy to moderate, one-and-a-half-mile hike along Sweetwater Creek as we discuss the life of the Cherokee and Creek tribes who called the area which is now Sweetwater Creek State Park home. 6 years and older. $5 plus $5 parking
Photographer's Morning Out
Thursday, Aug. 16 and 248-9:30 a.m.
Join a Park Ranger who will take you to the favorite photogenic areas along the trails to catch the morning light on the magnificent rapids and rocks of Sweetwater Creek as well as the spectacular New Manchester Mill (as seen in the film "Hunger Games: Mockingjay"). $6 plus $5 parking.
Full Moon Paddle
Sunday, Aug. 268:30-10 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led paddle on the Sparks Reservoir under the full moon. This program is offered to all adults (18 years and older) who can swim. You have a choice of a tandem kayak or a canoe. Kayak, PFD, paddle, and glow sticks provided. Meet at the Bait Shop. Reservations are required. $25 plus $5 parking.
Requests for auxiliary aids and services should be made directly with the park. Please provide advance notice for scheduled events to allow time for scheduling.
For reservations, call 770-732-5871 or visit https://gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek.
